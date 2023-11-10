Fighting drivers stop their cars on Missouri highway and one is shot dead, cops say

A man was shot and killed during a road rage incident on a Missouri highway, police say.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, on Missouri Route 141, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

An investigation revealed two drivers were involved in a road rage incident when they both stopped their vehicles in the road, police said in a news release. A verbal argument ensued, police said, and the male victim was shot by the other drive.

Both the victim and accused shooter were at the scene when officers arrived. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The accused shooter was arrested, but formal charges have not been announced. Police have not released the identities of the victim and suspect.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

