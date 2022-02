NextShark

Dozens of people have been arrested in connection to the death of a mentally ill man who was stoned to death by an angry mob for allegedly desecrating the Qur’an. The man, identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, 41, was lynched by the mob after he allegedly burned pages of the Qur’an inside a mosque in a village in the province of Punjab on Saturday evening, Associated Press reported. Mian Mohammad Ramzan, a custodian of the local mosque, “saw smoke inside the mosque, which is adjacent to his home, and rushed to investigate.”