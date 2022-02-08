Fighting in Ethiopia's Afar region displaces 300,000, aid blocked to Tigray

·3 min read

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The government of Ethiopia's Afar region says more than 300,000 people have been displaced by warfare there since December and it accused Tigrayan forces of killing civilians and looting.

The United Nations has said that the fighting in Afar was blocking the delivery of food to neighbouring Tigray region, where several hundred thousand people are living in famine conditions.

"People are fleeing in absolute fear in all directions," said an aid worker in Afar, who asked not to be named.

War erupted in Tigray in November 2020 and pits the Ethiopian government and its allies, including Afar forces, against forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the region.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions across three regions in Ethiopia and into neighbouring Sudan.

The Afar government said in a statement on Monday that the TPLF had invaded that region in December.

"It has massacred innocent people, looted and destroyed various institutions, and displaced more than 300,000 innocent people by heavy artillery fire," the statement said, without giving further details.

It was not immediately possible to reach TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda on Tuesday for comment. Afar's regional government spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta could not be reached for comment.

The Afar statement said Tigrayan forces were advancing towards a checkpoint at Serdo, on the highway that links landlocked Ethiopia to Djibouti, the region's main port. Fighting was raging in five districts and in the town of Abala, it said.

The aid worker told Reuters that one of her colleagues had been killed in the fighting and two were missing.

Her organisation had transported two injured children to get medical treatment, she said. During the journey, a colleague called their mother to tell them the children's father had been killed.

Residents from Erebti town told her that the Tigrayan forces had attacked with tanks and artillery as women and children were trying to flee.

The Afar statement did not mention Ethiopian federal government troops. The aid worker said she did not believe Ethiopian soldiers were involved. An Afar fighter told Reuters the military was not supporting them against Tigrayan forces.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Getnet Adane did not respond to a request for comment.

The United Nations say the fighting in Afar has made delivering humanitarian supplies to Tigray by road impossible since Dec. 15.

All international aid groups in Tigray have run out of fuel and are delivering what aid they can on foot, the United Nations says.

The U.N. World Food Programme said https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/nearly-40-people-ethiopias-tigray-lack-adequate-food-wfp-2022-01-28 last month that 9 million people need food aid across Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions as aid groups struggle to reach cut-off areas.

The appointment of Abiy Ahmed as prime minister in 2018 ended 27 years of TPLF dominance over Ethiopia's central government but the party stayed in power in its home region.

Each side blames the other for provoking the conflict. The TPLF accuses Abiy of centralising power at the expense of the regions, which he denies, while Abiy accuses the TPLF of seeking to return to power at the national level, which it rejects. (Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Additional reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Editing by Maggie Fick and Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Manchester City head for Peterborough in FA Cup fifth round

    The Championship club are in the last 16 of the competition for the first time in 36 years.

  • C.Africa PM fired amid tensions over Russia-France tug of war

    The Central African Republic's prime minister has been sacked, the presidency confirmed Monday, against the backdrop of tensions between pro-Russian and pro-French factions within the government of the poor, unstable country.

  • Charleston working with museum to move controversial Calhoun monument to Columbia, SC

    The long-disputed statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun loomed over downtown Charleston for more than a century before its removal in 2020.

  • Tigray victims file case against Ethiopia at Africa rights body: lawyers

    A legal non-profit on Tuesday filed a complaint against Ethiopia at the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, alleging "massive human rights violations" against civilians in the war-torn northern region of Tigray, its lawyers said.

  • At least 10 dead, thousands displaced after Madagascar cyclone

    A cyclone slammed into Madagascar's east coast Saturday, causing widespread damage and leaving some 45,000 people displaced as of Sunday, per AP.Why it matters: Cyclone Batsirai comes just weeks after Cyclone Ana struck the island on Jan. 22, killing 55 people and displacing 130,000, Reuters reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: At least 10 people were killed by Saturday's cyclone. Though the cyclone's winds h

  • 'Malaise' in DR Congo as president's security aide arrested

    The surprise arrest of DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's special security advisor while the head of state was abroad has sparked protests and fears of instability within the government.

  • Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces

    The Saudi-led coalition has deployed newly formed units near Yemen's Marib where battles have abated, according to military and government sources, as the warring sides hold their positions in the fight for energy-rich areas that has led to the war's biggest escalation in years. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement last month responded to losses in Shabwa and Marib at the hand of Emirati-backed forces with unprecedented assaults on alliance member the United Arab Emirates, dealing a fresh blow to stalled peace efforts. Marib is vital because it is the internationally recognised government's last stronghold in North Yemen, and the country's sole gas producing region with one of its largest oilfields.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

    A new day of high-level, high-stakes diplomacy beckons with European leaders striving to reinvigorate stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as Moscow and NATO allies put on a show of resolve by continuing to mobilize their forces. After more than five hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron shuttled Tuesday to the capital of Ukraine to brief President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his meeting with Russia’s leader and share details of what might be needed to avert an invasion. Sitting prominently in the spotlight of international diplomacy, Putin reiterated Monday his opposition to NATO’s continued expansion, mostly to Ukraine, but he did signal his willingness to keep talking, even though more than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed near Ukraine and thousands more in Belarus.

  • 13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

    An estimated 13 million people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are facing severe hunger as the Horn of Africa experiences its worst drought in decades, the United Nations said Tuesday.

  • U.S. Futures Drift Lower, Treasury Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures struggled for traction and Treasury yields rose as investors weighed prospects for economic growth and corporate earnings amid expectations of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump

  • 'Where can we go?' Fear and self-defence near Ukraine's eastern frontiers

    Viktor, a pensioner, goes to sleep in breakaway eastern Ukraine, listening out for shelling in case he needs to take cover. In the city of Kharkiv, Viktoria Makarova, a building firm manager, is learning to fire a rifle in case of an invasion. Far from the rarefied rounds of diplomacy aimed at easing soaring East-West tensions over a Russian military build-up, people in Ukraine are trying to get on with their daily lives.

  • France's nuclear ambitions take shape with turbine deal

    French electricity giant EDF prepared Monday to close a deal for the nuclear turbines business of General Electric, the latest step in President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revive his country's atomic power drive.

  • Mane vs Salah: Rematch looms with World Cup place at stake

    Sadio Mane trumped Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in the Africa Cup of Nations final, but the Egyptian will soon have a chance to even the score in a World Cup play-off.

  • 10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

    Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet. “They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami.

  • Who sanctions Russia, and why

    Note: "Rest of world" includes Argentina, Indonesia, Latvia, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Nations. Data: Castellum.AI and Atlantic Council's Economic Statecraft Initiative; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios The vast majority of global sanctions against Russia stem from its invasion of Crimea in 2014 — a violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity that Moscow is now threatening to repeat on a far larger scale in the remainder of the country.Why it matters: Top Biden officials openly admi

  • LETTER: Florida is what the rest of America should aspire to be

    Floridians got back to work quicker than any other state with fewer COVID restrictions.

  • National Archives retrieves Trump documents, records

    On his last day in office, former President Donald Trump took documents, including the letter former President Barack Obama left for his successor on Inauguration Day and letters from Kim Jong Un.

  • The former president of Elon Musk's Neuralink has invested in the rival company that beat it to human trials

    "I really don't want this to be construed as a knock on Neuralink," ex-president of Neuralink, Max Hodak, told Bloomberg.

  • Asheville GreenWorks' Haw Creek Trash Trout replaced after thieves destroyed one

    After thieves stole an Asheville GreenWorks Trash Trout on Haw Creek last year, community members and One World Brewing stepped up to replace it.

  • ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Reboot Trailer: Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union Bring the Laughs!

    The Bakers are back! Disney+ dropped its first look at Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union in the ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ reboot, out March 18. After blending their large families, the couple works together to navigate their hectic home life.