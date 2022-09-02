Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site

YESICA FISCH
·2 min read

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site.

Britain's Defense Ministry says shelling continued in the district where the Zaporizhzhia power plant sits. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Russian shelling damaged houses, gas pipelines and other infrastructure in the Nikopol region on the other bank of the Dnieper River.

The team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, braving gunfire and artillery blasts along their route, crossed the frontlines to reach the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday in a mission to help safeguard the plant against catastrophe. Fighting Thursday prompted the shutdown of one reactor — underscoring the urgency of their task.

The 14-member delegation arrived in a convoy of SUVs and vans after months of negotiations to enable the experts to pass through the front lines. Speaking to reporters after leaving colleagues inside, IAEA director Rafael Grossi, said the agency was “not moving” from the plant from now on, and vowed Thursday a “continued presence” of agency experts.

Grossi said it was “obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times” — but couldn't assess whether by chance or on purpose. “I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable,” he said.

Grossi said IAEA experts toured the entire site, including control rooms, emergency systems and diesel generators, and met with the plant’s staff.

The plant has been occupied by Russian forces but run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the 6-month war. Ukraine alleges Russia is using it as a shield to launch attacks, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the area.

Before the IAEA team arrived, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear power company, said Russian mortar shelling had led to the shutdown of one of its reactors by its emergency protection system and had damaged a backup power supply line used for in-house needs.

IAEA announced plans for a news conference later Friday from its headquarters in Vienna to discuss the mission.

Energoatom on Friday accused Russian forces of “making every effort” to prevent the IAEA mission from getting to know the facts on the ground. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said Russia was making sure that the plant was secure and safe, and that mission “accomplishes all of its plans there.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine on Friday, Zelenskyy's office said four people were killed and 10 injured over the last day in the eastern Donetsk region, a key hub of the Russian invasion, and reported rocket attacks on Sloviansk that destroyed a kindergarten. It said heavy fighting continues in two districts of the Kherson region to the south.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. mission nears Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains the latest on the U.N. mission to a Ukrainian nuclear plant as fighting continues.

  • Explosions heard in occupied Kherson

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER, 10:22 At least 6 explosions rang out in Russian-occupied Kherson on the morning of 2 September. Source: [Russian state-owned news outlet] TASS; local Telegram channels Details: As has become customary, Russian mass media report that explosions are heard due to the activation of air defence systems.

  • Putin reaffirms intention to destroy Ukraine, ISW says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s characterization of Ukraine as an “anti-Russian” entity that must be defeated militarily reaffirms his intentions to destroy the country, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Sept. 1 report.

  • Russian lawmaker urges Europe to revive Nord Stream 2 to solve energy crisis

    Europe could solve its energy crisis by scrapping sanctions against Russia and launching the mothballed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Friday. Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project on Feb. 22, just two days before Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation", and after the Kremlin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy five Russian ammunition storage sites and hit ferry crossing Operational Command South

    FRIDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2022, 03:26 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed five Russian ammunition storage sites in the Bashtan, Beryslav and Kherson districts of Kherson Oblast in Southern Ukraine. Also, the UAV control centre near the village of Pravdyne and the ferry crossing near the settlement of Kozatske have been damaged.

  • Wave of bull runner deaths turns focus on Spain's fiestas

    The shrieks of fear-infused excitement as bulls charge through the streets of many Spanish towns during wildly popular summer festivals echo in sharp contrast to the number of people who have died after being gored this year. Bull runs may be a beloved spectacle for locals and visitors in thousands of summer festivals across Spain, but this year's macabre, record-tying toll of eight deaths has politicians and animal rights defenders heaping much criticism on the practice. There were no fatalities or injuries in Atanzón when revelers on foot and on horseback recently ran with the rampaging animal.

  • Security Service of Ukraine exposes agitators for "Lviv Republic" powered by pro-Russian militants from Luhansk Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:51 The Security Service of Ukraine blocked the activities of campaigners who called for the creation of a "Lviv People's Republic" and spread pro-Russian narratives in the Lviv Oblast.

  • Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway

    An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a structure close to the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed Friday by The Associated Press showed. The attack Wednesday night on Aleppo International Airport comes as an Israeli strike only months earlier took out the runway at the country's main airport in the capital, Damascus, over Iranian weapons transfers to the country. The satellite photos taken Thursday by Planet Labs PBC showed vehicles gathered around the site of one of the strikes at the airport, near the western edge of its sole runway.

  • Germany confirms $28M settlement with Munich attack families

    The German government confirmed Friday that families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Munich Olympics will receive a total of 28 million euros (dollars) in compensation. It's a significant increase from the initial 10 million-euro offer to the families ahead of the 50th anniversary of the attack, which will be commemorated on Monday. As part of an agreement with the families, Germany has agreed to acknowledge failures that authorities made at the time and to allow German and Israeli historians to review the events surrounding the attack.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian targets in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts General Staff report

    FRIDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:18 On the night of 31 August-1 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck and destroyed a Russian oil and lubricants storage point in the village of Novoosynivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Ukraine war and Chinese regulations have left emerging market valuations at ‘exceptionally attractive levels,’ Ashmore Group says

    London-listed Ashmore Group has given a bullish outlook on emerging markets despite the inflationary and geopolitical risks as it reports its annual financial results

  • Diplomat: Myanmar gives ex-British envoy 1-year prison term

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a former British ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation to a year in prison for failing to register her residence, a diplomat who has been following her case said Friday. The diplomat said former envoy Vicky Bowman's husband, a Myanmar national, was also given a one-year sentence for the same offense. Neither Myanmar’s military government nor the British embassy have publicly confirmed the court’s action.

  • The Russian unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Republican Army decide to join forces

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 31 AUGUST, 2022, 17:58 The Svoboda Rossii (Freedom of Russia) Legion unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Republican Army (NRA) have signed a declaration of cooperation and plan to create a joint political centre, which will be headed by ex-deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Ilya Ponomarev.

  • Indian-American man racially abused by American Sikh customer: ‘You’re a Hindu who bathes in cow urine’

    Abuser is now charged with hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing peace

  • Zelenskiy advisers ask TotalEnergies to reject Russia 'blood money' dividend

    Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, seen by Reuters and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Zelenskiy advisers Oleg Ustenko and Mykhailo Podolyak said the French firm was due to receive a 440 million euro dividend from gas firm Novatek , in which it has a 19.4 % stake.

  • Unpredictable Solomon Islands fuels U.S. concern as China's influence grows

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Months after the Solomon Islands struck a security pact with China, its leader has repeatedly appeared to snub the United States, heightening Washington's concern but not deterring it from trying to keep the Pacific nation out of Beijing's orbit. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's unpredictable diplomacy will make it hard for the United States to make up lost ground with the pivotal island nation as China seeks to expand its security presence, former diplomats and other analysts say.

  • California passes law requiring companies to reveal pay by race, gender

    If a new California law is signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, companies will have to disclose pay scales by race, ethnicity and gender.

  • 'Difficult' for IAEA to impartially assess nuclear plant, Ukraine says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's state nuclear company, Energoatom, said on Friday that it would be "difficult" for the UN nuclear watchdog to make an impartial assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to Russian interference. Energoatom also said the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which arrived at the power station on Thursday, had not been allowed to enter the plant's crisis centre, where Ukraine says Russia has stationed troops.

  • Russian forces shells civilian evacuation convoy in Zaporizhzhya Oblast

    Russian forces have once again attacked a civilian evacuation convoy near the town of Vasylivka, in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a Telegram post on Sep. 1.

  • Russia attempting to hold on near Kherson, probes Ukrainian defenses in Donbas, General Staff says

    While attempting to hold their lines in southern Ukraine, Russian forces launched minor probing attacks in Donbas, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Sep. 1.