'Fighting for her life': Baby delivered after mom was fatally shot still in intensive care

A baby girl who was delivered after her mother was fatally shot remained in intensive care Friday at a local hospital, a family member told The Enquirer.

“She’s fighting for her life,” said Darlene Booker Powell, whose 34-year-old daughter Nia Booker was killed in the Aug. 5 shooting. Booker was nine months pregnant at the time.

Nia Booker

Booker Powell said she is now caring for her daughter’s four other children.

Three of Nia Booker's children were in the car with her when the shooting happened, Booker Powell said. They were not injured physically, although they have been impacted emotionally, she said.

Booker’s 9-year-old daughter was able to call 911 after her mother was shot.

Booker’s family doesn’t believe she was the intended target. She was a nurse’s aide who had worked steadily since she graduated from high school, according to Booker Powell.

A balloon release in Booker's memory is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Roselawn Park, near the Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

3 children were in car's backseat

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 400 block of Rockdale Avenue in Avondale.

Booker was in the passenger seat of a car and three of her children were in the backseat, according to Booker Powell, when someone pulled up in another vehicle and fired several shots into the car’s passenger side.

Cincinnati police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert – a gunshot detection system that uses sound to locate where a gun is fired – as well as a 911 call about the shooting.

When officers arrived, the car that Booker had been in wasn’t there, officials said. She had been driven to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Miquan Barfield was arrested in connection with the shooting. He faces charges including murder.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nia Booker shooting: Baby girl still in intensive care