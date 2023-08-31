‘Fighting for the little things’: Homeless attack leads to death in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homeless man is behind bars after police say he beat another homeless man to death.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, outside the Fresno Mission.

“When this happened it made me feel very scared and unsafe,” said a woman who lives at the Fresno Rescue Mission.

She is still in shock after a man was found badly beaten outside of the facility.

“On arrival, officers found Frank Placencia unresponsive suffering from multiple injuries to his upper body area specifically his head,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department.

Placencia was taken to the hospital but died a day later from his injuries.

After reviewing surveillance videos and talking to those in the area of Fresno, police were able to locate and arrest 30-year-old Johnny Hines.

“Mr. Hines was accusing Frank Placencia of rummaging through his personal property. As a result, Mr. Hines was involved in a physical altercation,” said Cervantes

“Ultimately we can see on video a brutal attack occurred it unfolded with Hines stomping and kicking Placencia in the head,” said Cervantes.

Investigators say the killing is another instance of a disturbing trend in Fresno.

“Year to date this far we have a total of seven cases of the unhoused community that have been tragically murdered. In all of 2022, we had six cases,” said Cervantes

Dez Martinez CEO of “We Are Not Invisible,” a homeless advocacy group, says that homeless on homeless crimes are out of desperation.

“People are fighting for the little things they are fighting over a bottle of water, they fighting over a pillow. I mean it’s gotten that bad,” said Martinez

This is the 25th homicide of the year in Fresno. This time last year Fresno was at 38.

