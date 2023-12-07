Fighting 'phrag': DTE Energy targets invasive plant at Fermi 2

In collaboration with the Lake Erie Cooperative Weed Management Area, a Marsh Master, an amphibious vehicle, was used to cut phragmites growing on 150 acres of property at Fermi 2.

FRENCHTOWN TWP. ­— DTE Energy and The Nature Conservancy have partnered to remove close to 150 acres of invasive phragmites on the Fermi 2 nuclear power plant property. The large, perennial reeds found in wetlands are putting the Great Lakes at risk.

According to Kristen LeForce, an engineer with DTE’s environmental team, phragmites grow in tall, dense patches reducing fish and wildlife populations and blocking out native marsh vegetation. The invasive plant is causing environmental, social and economic problems. Treating it in the fall when the reeds are dormant makes practical sense.

“Phrags prevent other species from being able to grow in the same area, so it negatively impacts wetland wildlife habitats," LeForce said.

On Oct. 24, a helicopter was used to apply the herbicide meant for aquatic application. Safety precautions were taken while spraying the vast area because all herbicides have risks.

“It’s safe. It’s going to kill the phragmites and not affect the wildlife,” LeForce said. “We didn’t spray in the open water. We mitigated all the risks that we could.”

She said phragmites are so difficult to kill that applying herbicide to the plant is the only way to permanently remove them. Once treated, they can be cut and removed.

Research suggests cutting phragmites below the waterline can drown the plant by cutting off its oxygen supply.

“Unfortunately for us, we don’t have control over the wetlands’ levels. It’s not a manmade structure so there’s no way for us to rise up those levels,” LeForce said.

Dealing with phragmites has been on DTE’s agenda for a while and the company wanted to ensure it could commit to a longer-term, wide-scale project. Funding, resources, expertise and partnerships with other agencies had to be aligned in order for the work to commence.

A Marsh Master, a vehicle used to transport employees and equipment, can cut and crush phragmites, a large, perennial reed found in wetlands. The invasive plant is putting the Great Lakes at risk.

Several weeks after the plants were treated, in collaboration with the Lake Erie Cooperative Weed Management Area, an amphibious vehicle called a Marsh Master was used to cut the phragmites. Monitoring will continue next spring.

LeForce estimates the project will require several years of treating and monitoring before it is deemed successful.

“I think it will always take treatment because phragmites are everywhere in our communities and we’re all fighting this battle together,” she said. “I’m hopeful we can get the majority of it under control in five years.”

“While phragmites control can involve significant expenditure of resources, the environmental and social benefits derived from restoring native wetland communities to coastal and interior wetlands are even greater,” Kate Mitchell, DTE Energy corporate communications senior strategist, said in an email.

The overall goal is to reduce phragmites to not only benefit wildlife habitat and restore native wetlands but to improve shoreline views, water access and recreational use.

More information about phragmites and what is being done to combat the invasive plant can be found at the Great Lakes Phragmites Collaborative website, greatlakesphragmites.net/phragbasics.

