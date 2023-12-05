As fighting resumes, U.N. calls on Israel to avoid worsening 'catastrophic situation' in Gaza

Palestinians carry a baby found alive following the resumption of Israeli bombing raids on houses in Rafah in southern Gaza on Friday. On Monday, U.N. officials called on Israel to avoid civilian casualties in its war. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Top United Nations officials are calling on Israel to avoid taking actions that would worsen "the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza," after it widened evacuation orders and expanded ground operations in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

United Nations and other international and humanitarian agencies have been warning about the worsening conditions in Gaza since the war began Oct. 7.

But their warnings on Monday come following the collapse Friday of a weeklong truce between Hamas and Israel and inflamed fears of a deepening conflict.

That scenario appeared to be unfolding over the weekend as the Israeli military expanded ground operations and ordered residents near the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis to evacuate.

Lynn Hastings, the U.N.'s humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said some 700 Palestinians have been killed since Friday.

According to U.N. estimates, some 1.8 million Gazans, representing nearly 80% of the enclave's population, have been displaced by the war. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

The new evacuation orders for southern Gaza were, she said, pushing tens of thousands of more people into even more desperate situations than they were already in.

"If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond," Hastings said in a statement.

Israeli officials said it hit more than 200 targets on Monday after it expanded operations in Gaza.. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

According to a Monday statement from spokesman Stephane Dujarric, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "extremely alarmed" by the resumption of fighting and ground operations by the Israeli forces,

He called on Israeli forces to "avoid exacerbating the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and to spare civilians from more suffering".

U.N. officials warn of the risk of waterborne disease in Gaza as access to drinkable water is scarce. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

"Civilians -- including health workers, journalists and U.N. personnel -- and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times," Dujarric said on behalf of Guterres.

At a press conference Dujarric told reporters that the U.N.'s office for humanitarian affairs is warning that "the current situation" was preventing its personnel from addressing the needs of the people in Gaza.

While there were "limited aid distributions" in the Rafah governorate in southern Gaza, in nearby Khan Younis, "aid distribution had largely stopped due to the intensity of hostilities," he said.

Other "grave" concerns include the spread of waterborne diseases due to the consumption of unsafe water, especially in northern Gaza where the water desalination plants and pipelines from Israel have been shut down, Dujarric explained.

"There has been almost no improvement in the access of residents in the north to water for drinking and domestic purposes for weeks," he said.

"And the World Food Program warns that, eight weeks into the war, there is a big risk of famine for all of Gaza's people, especially for those with chronic diseases, older persons, children and people living with disabilities."

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that he has been informed by Israeli Defense Forces that they have 24 hours to remove supplies from their southern Gaza medical warehouse before "ground operations will put it beyond use."

"We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities," he said in a statement.

In the strongest words from a U.N. official on Monday, head U.N. emergency relief coordinator Griffiths demanded that the fighting stop, describing the situation in Gaza as a "blatant disregard for basic humanity."

"Every time we think things cannot get any more apocalyptic in Gaza, they do," he said in a statement.

"People are being ordered to move again, with little to survive on, forced to make one impossible choice after another. NOWHERE IS SAFE IN GAZA," he continued. "Not hospitals, not shelters, not refugee camps. No one is safe. Not children. Not health workers. Not humanitarians."

Some 1,200 Israelis were killed Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise and bloody attack on the south of the country.

In response, Israeli forces have launched seemingly incessant airstrikes on Gaza and a ground invasion that preceded the evacuation of northern Gazans to the southern half of the enclave.

Some 1.8 million Gazans, representing nearly 80% of the enclave's entire population, have been internally displaced, according to U.N. estimates, while the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Healthy Ministry said Monday that the death toll had reached nearly 16,000, with 70% of the victims being women and children.