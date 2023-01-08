Fights break out among family at a Fresno home, police say. Then a person is stabbed

A man was taken Saturday to a Fresno hospital after he was apparently stabbed in an incident that began as a dispute among family members, authorities said.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department responded about 7:18 a.m. to the area of East California and South Lee avenues regarding a family disturbance, Lt. Skye Leibee said.

While en route, officers were told there was a victim of a stabbing. Officers arrived and located the man, who had wounds to his right rib cage and neck.

Officers rendered aid until other emergency personnel arrived. The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they learned a disturbance broke out among family members, with at least three separate fights. The person who was stabbed and the suspect, however, are not related, Leibee said.

Leibee said the suspect had gone inside the home before officers arrived, but surrendered after multiple announcements by police.

The suspect, who was not identified by police but also said to be in his 20s, was booked into the Fresno County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.