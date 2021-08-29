Fights, shots, wrecks end with juvenile arrests at Tupelo fair

Aug. 29—TUPELO — The carnival set up at the Tupelo Furniture Market was brimming with activity Saturday night, and none of it had to do with the midway rides.

Tupelo police were called to a disturbance around 9 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the parking lots of TFM at 1879 Coley Road.

Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said responding officers found multiple juveniles arguing and fighting.

"There was also a report of possible shots being fired," McDougald said. "A loaded and unsecured shotgun was found laying in a parking area."

The owner could not be located, so police secured and seized the weapon.

Police detained three juveniles (two female and one male) for the disturbance. All three were ordered released to parents through Lee County Youth Court with charges pending.

At the same address, officers found a car that had collided with a building.

"There are conflicting statements as to how that occurred," McDougald said. "The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with apparent non-life-threatening injuries."

Tupelo police said there was at least one other motor vehicle collision reported in the area.

Police say there are also unconfirmed reports on social media referencing possible gang involvement.

"We at TPD are encouraging anyone with influence to guide our youth to making better choices," McDougald said. "The senseless violence that we have seen recently can not become the new normal."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6492 or via email at TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

