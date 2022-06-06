Fights at Willowick festival close event early; no shots fired

Jun. 6—The Willowick Police Department on June 5 responded to multiple reports of fights breaking out at the St. Mary Magdalene Parish Festival.

In addition to the officers already working the festival, which ran June 2 — 5, all Willowick road officers responded, along with mutual aid provided by the Eastlake, Wickliffe, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills and Kirtland police departments, according to a Facebook post made by Police Chief Brian C. Turner.

The decision was made to close the festival early, however problems continued with individuals fighting and acting out of control, spilling out into both the business area along Vine Street and residential areas, the post stated. Willowick officers did deploy a PepperBall gun to assist in crowd dispersal.

Multiple arrests were made and one male arrested was found to be in possession of a handgun. According to Willowick police, the handgun was never presented in any manner, and contrary to what is being reported elsewhere, there were no shots fired.

All arrested were juveniles. There is no further information being released at this time.