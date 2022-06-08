Figma’s Dylan Field will discuss evolving as a leader and why fun is an essential company value at TechCrunch Disrupt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Simonds
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dylan Field
    American entrepreneur

Rapid growth, a massive user base and stealing the market out from under an industry Goliath — this is the stuff of which tech startup founders dream. It’s also the story of Figma, a cloud-based platform for designing websites, apps, logos or just about any software, created by game-changers Dylan Field and Evan Wallace.

Dubbed "the Google Docs of design" for its flexible simplicity, Figma lets teams of product, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) designers collaborate, edit and comment on projects in real time.

Enterprise design has exploded in the past 10 years, and Figma’s success in stealing the market from Adobe — the aforementioned Goliath — is just one reason we’re thrilled that Dylan Field, Figma’s co-founder and CEO will join us on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 18-20.

Consider this: Field was just 20 years old when he started Figma in 2012, and the product became available to the public in 2016. Between April 2020 and May 2021, Figma’s valuation increased from a $2B valuation to $10B. Roughly 4 million people use Figma including big tech companies like Dropbox, Rakuten, Slack, Twitter and Volvo.

We’ll certainly talk with Field about Figma’s remarkable growth and how the nature of design work has changed since he co-founded Figma in 2012. But Field is a decade into his founder’s journey, and we’re also interested in his evolution as a leader.

Figma places high value on inclusion, creativity and fun — those values are at the forefront of the company’s culture. We’ll ask how he developed the skills required to build a company where people actually want to work — and why those values matter.

Field studied computer science and mathematics at Brown University where he and his co-founder, Evan Wallace, first started experimenting with design tools built on (and for) the web. They began Figma with funding from a Thiel fellowship. Prior to Figma, Field interned at O'Reilly Media, LinkedIn and Flipboard.

Don’t miss a fascinating conversation with Dylan Field on business growth, the evolution of leadership and why maintaining a company culture that fosters inclusion, creativity and fun is key to Figma’s continued success.

TechCrunch Disrupt is back in person on October 18-20 in San Francisco. Buy your passes now and save up to $1,300. Prices increase on July 29.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple says iPhone will allow you to unsend messages. A tech engineer explains there’s a catch

    Have you ever experienced immediate regret after sending a text? iMessage will now let you do something about it— but not so easy.

  • Apple's new CarPlay software replaces your car's clunky interface — and it's our best look at what Apple's eventual car could look like

    The next-generation of CarPlay brings Apple's sleek tech to your entire car, including the A/C, radio, and speedometer.

  • Former detective warns against common dating app safety ‘issue’: ‘You have no idea how many lives this could save’

    A former detective went viral on TikTok after he shared a crucial online safety tip for dating app users.

  • Students report that crying during exams activates schools’ anti-cheat software

    Students in remote classes have taken to social media to protest against some teachers’ use of anti-cheating software during exams, with some claiming that crying during exams activates them. In recent years, a growing number of teachers in the U.S. have become dependent on artificial intelligence-based tools to virtually proctor students by monitoring faces and tracking eye movements. Last month, students began to speak out after University of Kentucky professor Josef Fruehwald said in a viral TikTok video that he wouldn't trust professors that use tracking software on students.

  • Apple's next-gen CarPlay will better integrate with your car's infotainment system

    Apple is reinventing the driving experience with a new generation of CarPlay features, deeply integrating the functions of the vehicle with your iPhone.

  • Apple introduces real-time security updates for iOS and macOS

    Security is a moving target, and Apple's latest security release aims to respond better to that: to keep iPhones and Macs up to date with new security fixes, it's launching Rapid Security Response, which will apply security updates to devices on the fly, outside of version updates for iOS. The feature was announced at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), and it appears to already be live in the developer beta for iOS 16 (Meaning: it's likely to be rolled out with the general release of iOS 16, too). The feature was only briefly mentioned in yesterday's keynote, but in the developer version of iOS 16, the new toggle is appearing already in the automatic updates menu under "Install System and Data Files."

  • Creepy new AI animates photos to bring the dead back to life

    A photo app from MyHeritage lets people bring photos of dead family members to life. A tool within the app called Deep Nostalgia was released back in February of 2021. Since then, people all around the world have been able to use artificial intelligence to bring photos to life. This app lets you bring photos … The post Creepy new AI animates photos to bring the dead back to life appeared first on BGR.

  • Nigerian startup Klasha gets an additional $2.1M for its cross-border commerce play

    Lagos and San Francisco-based Klasha has received an additional $2.1 million to complete its $4.5 million seed round. The startup, which provides multiple products for the cross-border commerce space in Africa, raised this new financing from a group of international investors including Amex Ventures, the strategic investment group of American Express. This investment is Amex Ventures’ first in an African startup.

  • Apple brings 'undo send' to iMessage

    Apple is in the midst of showing off their latest and greatest software updates at WWDC 2022, but they've already debuted a few features that will make a big impact on iOS users. The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage that will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking "undo send." The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they'd like to revisit when they have time.

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • The people making money from just surfing the internet

    A Canadian tech firm is allowing people to take a cut of online advertising revenue.

  • iPhone will soon let you edit and unsend iMessages

    You'll also be able to mark messages as unread in iOS 16, Apple announced at an event for developers on Monday.

  • Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

    Here's everything Apple announced during its huge WWDC event on Monday.

  • Factbox-Here's everything Apple announced: MacBook Air, CarPlay updates, M2 chip

    At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple's second major annual event, the tech giant showed off a new car dashboard that will come in new models including those of Ford and Jaguar, and the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for collaboration and data safety. Apple Pay Later will allow users to pay using Apple Pay where it is accepted and pay for it in four installments over six weeks, without any additional fee. The new iOS will have feature fresh updates for CarPlay including new gauge clusters and automakers including Ford Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the feature with their cars.

  • Microsoft’s HoloLens Future in Question After Project Leader Departs

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said the executive in charge of its HoloLens goggles is leaving the company, putting the future of its augmented-reality project in question.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsAlex Kipman, who had b

  • Apple Overhauls CarPlay With Major New Features

    The tech giant's car software will now be able to integrate more deeply with new vehicles, powering multiple screens of various shapes and sizes.

  • macOS Ventura offers new tools for efficient multitasking

    Ventura, the next version of Apple's Mac operating system, will make it easier for you to keep track of all your apps and windows.

  • Google approves South Korea’s Cyworld metaverse app

    Cytown, the metaverse currently being developed under South Korean software developer Hancom and local social media service Cyworld Z, recently received the green light from Google to launch a mobile app on the Playstore. See related article: Be kind, rewind! South Korea’s Cyworld is back in Web 3.0 avatar Fast facts Hancom will launch the […]

  • iPadOS 16 will feature overlapping windows for the first time

    If you're an iPad user who always wished your tablet could do more, Apple has you in mind this year. At WWDC, the company just unveiled iPadOS 16, the annual update to the company's iPad software.

  • Apple Debuts Pay-Later Service, iPhone Updates to Developers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled a flurry of new software features and services at its Worldwide Developers Conference, including an updated iPhone lock screen, multitasking features for the iPad and a pay-later service that vaults it further into finance. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After