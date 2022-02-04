Figment.io team kick-off Builder DAO with Solana and The Graph

Figment.io has revealed a collaborative new Builder DAO with Solana, The Graph, Pyth Network, Ceramic Network, and Arweave with the goal to ‘build a better internet, together’.

The genesis of the Builder DAO emerged from the trials and tribulations of the development community as it attempts to cut its teeth on new Web3 technologies.

Many are keen to learn, but few are able to gain a strong grasp quickly – Builder DAO is determined to change that.

As pioneering educators in the Web3 space, Figment.io has cut a path for hundreds of Web3 developers. Last year the team launched Figment Learn – a platform facilitating the exchange of knowledge and guides for development on 14 blockchains.

While the project has been a resounding success so far – with hundreds of tutorials and $500,000 in rewards distributed to the community – it has found limitations in scope as a top-down learning model disconnected from the collaborative ownership set to be empowered by Web3 technology.

Builder DAO: Build a better internet, together.

This has driven the creation of Builder DAO – set to kick off with an intrepid team of builders from Arweave, Ceramic, Figment, The Graph, Pyth, and Solana.

Builder DAO‘s vision is quite straightforward – a platform for proposing and publishing web3 development guides, with an incentivised reward structure for creators – an open resource for anyone wanting to learn about Web3.

A spokesperson for Builder DAO explained the next steps for the creation of the platform and community .

“The best way to supercharge a community is to combine purpose with action,” they said.

“Builder DAO is a community to build a better internet, together. Its mission is to help builders create the future of the Web.

“As a first step, we’re building a learning platform prototype… over the next few weeks, we’ll be setting up additional infrastructure and documentation. The current plan is to spend the next couple of sprints building a testnet platform. Then we’ll spend time iterating with the community to inform the mainnet roadmap.”