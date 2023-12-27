How to figure out if there is an Arizona police helicopter hovering overhead

Police departments in metro Phoenix have helicopters to help with pursuits and emergency responses. But how can you tell if one is flying overhead and if police are looking for something in the area?

A few agencies in the Valley have air units: Phoenix police, Mesa police, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

These law enforcement agencies use aircraft such as planes and helicopters for search and rescue operations, supporting officers on the ground in dangerous situations and during pursuits, and for surveillance.

Some of these departments also assist other agencies that do not have air units.

Fortunately for the concerned or curious, there are several ways to figure out which agency's helicopter is flying overhead.

Simple observation

If you're close enough, it's clear enough, and it's bright enough, you may be able to see "police" or the agency's name on the tail or body of the helicopter.

Using the Flightradar24 website or mobile app

On your computer or mobile device, you can use the Flightradar24 website or application to not only see if it's a police helicopter above you but also which agency it belongs to, how long it's been in the air, its flight path, its call sign and other information. Sometimes, there's even a photo of what the helicopter looks like.

The site provides a live feed of the helicopter and shows its movement until it lands.

To figure out whose helicopter is hovering above your area, all you have to do is scroll to your geography on Flightradar24 and select the helicopter icon that you are curious about.

Users can also view commercial flights and non-commercial planes on the website.

Calling your local agency's non-emergency number

You can always call your local police department's information number to see if they can tell you whether there was any aerial police activity in your area.

