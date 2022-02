NextShark

Nathan Chen expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his mother, Hetty Wang, and gave a shout-out to two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan after taking home a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 22-year-old figure skater from Salt Lake City broke the short program world record on Tuesday, becoming the first Asian American man to win the title. Winning the gold medal in his mother’s home city of Beijing made the victory all the more worthwhile."It means the world to be able to be here," the “quad king” told CNN.