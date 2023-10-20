Figures on Palestinian casualties are Hamas propaganda and should be treated as such

Satellite photo of the Al-Ahli hospital on October 19 2023. According to Hamas, the hospital was devastated in an Israeli strike on October 17 with the loss of 500+ lives. - Maxar Technologies/via AFP

Tuesday saw Western media commit a historically flagrant mistake with far-reaching consequences.

Reporting on a blast at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, the most prestigious newsrooms on Earth made the seemingly collective decision to suggest that an Israeli missile had struck the hospital.

Live on air, BBC News’ John Donnison confidently proclaimed that “it is hard to see what else this could be really, given the size of the explosion, other than an Israeli air strike, or several air strikes”.

The Associated Press insisted that “hundreds” were “killed in [an] Israeli airstrike on Gaza City” attributing the claim to an unnamed “Health Ministry”. Reuters followed suit, attributing the same claim to even more mysterious “health authorities”. The New York Times inched toward the still-distant truth by referencing the “Palestinian Health Ministry” and “Palestinians” more generally. It was initially claimed that 500 had died.

As it turned out, the cause of the explosion was an errant missile aimed at Israel by Hamas-allied terror group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, not an Israeli airstrike. A senior European intelligence source later told AFP that he believed a maximum of 50 people were killed, not the hundreds breathlessly pronounced dead by the press and their sources. This is consistent with the fact that the jihadi rocket appears to have struck the car park, not the hospital itself. The hospital is still operating, and appears to be largely undamaged.

The repercussions of this terrible journalism have been world-historical in their nature.

A meeting between President Joe Biden and Arab leaders to discuss the ongoing crisis was cancelled, and those same leaders are now condemning Israel as their people take to the streets. Many of those protests raged outside of American embassies in the region, prompting the State Department to issue a worldwide warning for US citizens overseas. And at home, American protesters, egged on by leading anti-Semites in Congress, are applying pressure on elected members of the Democratic Party to oppose Israel’s effort to wipe out Hamas.

So “no harm, no foul” doesn’t quite apply in this instance.

There’s little that can be done to remedy the propagation of this vile blood libel against Israel. Anti-Semites and ignoramuses around the world will cite false accounts of Tuesday’s events as a reason for Israel to lay down its righteous arms in the near-term and as a supposed example of its inhumanity for years to come.

But what the media must do is take steps to ensure this never happens again.

This starts with being clear about the source of the disinformation they used to justify their reckless reporting on the mislabeled hospital attack.

Because in truth, all of the various entities named in the press – authorities, ministries, and governments – were euphemisms for the real originators of this smear and this war: Hamas.

All “official” information attributed to governmental sources coming out of Gaza emanates from Hamas, the terrorist organization that rose to power there in 2006 and has ruled ever since. No official of any kind is allowed to speak to the press without Hamas’ approval of the “facts,” figures, and implications of them.

That fact alone should be enough to stop any reputable journalist from citing vague Palestinian sources in Gaza credulously, especially without a disclaimer about who their real masters are.

Yet because news organizations are desperate to prove their worth to consumers with numbers and details suggesting that they’re especially well-sourced, they continue to launder Hamas’ lies.

But surely reporters would not continue to parrot Hamas through their intermediaries even after the ultra-consequential, industry-wide disgrace of Tuesday?

They most assuredly would.

“The death toll in Gaza has reached 3,785 people and more than 13,000 have been injured, Palestinian health officials say,” declared NBC News on Thursday.

“The strike on a Gaza City hospital was the single deadliest incident of civilians in Gaza since the war began after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack,” asserted the Washington Post faultily on Wednesday night. “Israel has carried out retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza that local authorities say have killed at least 3,400 people”.

Al Jazeera, it should come as no surprise, is reporting that the death toll outstrips 4,000 according to a “health ministry”.

These aren’t news reports, they’re terrorist propaganda.

It should hardly be on readers and viewers to sort through the disinformation issued by Hamas and dutifully echoed by the Western press, but it seems that task is likely to continue to fall on them. After all, if even Tuesday’s gross blunder has left the media unchastened, it seems clear that their unscrupulous relationship with Hamas terrorists continues.

Whenever you see a figure for Palestinian casualties in Gaza quoting any kind of officials or authorities, remember: that is Hamas talking. And based on Tuesday’s hospital explosion, casualties will have been exaggerated many times over – and may well, in fact, have been caused by the terrorists themselves.

