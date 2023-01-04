Figures show Scottish companies rely more on trade with rest of UK

Nicola Sturgeon talks with apprentice electrical engineer Stacey Blair, 21, as she visits Aggreko

Nicola Sturgeon’s economic case for separation has suffered a major blow after official figures disclosed Scottish companies depend more on trade with the other UK home nations than firms in any other part of the country.

A survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found 53.6 per cent of businesses in Scotland sold goods or services to customers in “other UK nations” in the year to October 2022.

This compared with a UK average of 35.7 per cent and was higher than reported by companies in Wales, Northern Ireland and every region of England.

Barely a third of Scottish firms (36.4 per cent) said they had no customers south of the Border, while 10 per cent were unsure.

The findings undermined Ms Sturgeon’s economic plan for separation, which would see Scotland join the EU after an undefined interim period that could last several years.

Experts have warned this would create a hard border with customs checks between England and Scotland, which would become an external EU border.

Warnings of drivers facing tailbacks

Academics told last October’s SNP conference in Aberdeen that drivers and hauliers would face large tailbacks as there were only 25 roads crossing the border at which checkpoints would have to be erected to handle huge volumes of traffic.

They warned Scottish exports travelling to the EU single market would have to pass through England and the border checkpoints first.

Brussels insiders have also rubbished her insistence a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid committing to the euro, meaning Scottish firms selling to customers in the remainder of the UK also face having to change currencies.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly used Brexit to try and bolster her economic case for separation but the value of Scottish exports to the UK is three times that to the EU.

Plans would 'place economy in serious jeopardy'

Pamela Nash, chief executive of campaign group Scotland in Union, said the ONS figures demonstrated “just how important the market in the rest of the UK is to Scottish businesses”.

Story continues

“However, the SNP would rip Scotland out of that market, immediately putting up obstacles for trade,” she said.

“The nationalists have absolutely no answer to how they would address this, and that’s something which concerns businesses of all sizes in Scotland.”

She added: “The SNP-Green government’s selfish and dangerous plans would place our economy in serious jeopardy.”

The ONS Business Insights and Conditions Survey asked 1,097 Scottish businesses about their trading practices for the last year to October and 9,740 firms across the UK.

While 53.6 per cent of Scottish companies sold goods and services to customers in other UK nations, the figure in England was 35 per cent, in Northern Ireland 49.4 per cent and in Wales 53.2 per cent.

'Separation would do untold damage'

The Scottish figure was higher than that recorded in any of England’s nine regions. The survey also found that 55.4 per cent of Scottish businesses “did not experience any challenges” in exporting their goods to the rest of the UK.

Donald Cameron, the Scottish Tories’ Shadow Constitution Secretary, said: “These stark figures fatally undermine the pitiful economic case for independence.

“Separation would do untold damage to the majority of Scottish businesses that trade with the rest of the UK because – as Nicola Sturgeon herself admits – it would lead to a hard border with the rest of the UK.”

Daniel Johnson, Scottish Labour’s economy spokesman, said: “This is a reminder of the importance of the UK-wide single market to Scotland’s economy and the damage the SNP’s reckless separatist plans would do.”

But Richard Thompson, the SNP’s international trade spokesman, said: “Independence is Scotland’s only route back into the European Union and its single market - a market seven times the size of the UK - after both the Tories and Labour ruled out the UK ever rejoining.

“The people of Scotland were told in 2014 by the No campaign that voting against independence would ensure our EU membership continued. We were lied to.”