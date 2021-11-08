Figuring out whodunnit

Criminal Justice Program Instructor/Director and Club Sponsor Tim Bentley prepares members of the criminal justice club to talk to two of the the lead murder investigators in the 2010 disappearance and murder investigation of Rose Goggins of Wayne County, Tenn.

Members of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home's (ASU-MH) Criminology Club had a unique opportunity Tuesday night to speak the lead investigators of high profile murder that occurred in Tennessee back in 2010.

Ten members of the club gathered to watch an episode of the Investigation Discovery series "Murder Comes to Town." The 2018 episode entitled "Hellfire in the Hollow," revolves around the disappearance of Rose Goggins, a resident of Wayne County, Tenn.

Like most of us sitting in front of the television, club members brought popcorn, brownies and other snacks to enjoy while watching the details of Goggins' eventual murder unfold.

Goggins' disappearance was reported on Jan. 16, 2010, to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department by her fiance's parents, Sylvia and Steven Beersdorf, Sr. The Beersdorfs said the 21-year-old did not attend her first day of school for emergency medical technician (EMT) training classes she was scheduled to attend on Jan. 14.

She had not returned to the Beersdorfs' home where she lived with her 11-month-old son, Aiden.

Authorities filed a missing persons report for the young woman who was driving a blue Ford Escort and reached out to Goggins' family in Georgia; they also questioned her fiancé, Steven Jr., who was going through military training with the Tennessee National Guard at Camp Shelby, Miss., at the time of her disappearance. His unit would soon be deploying to Iraq.

He was known to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, as Goggins had called authorities on him months prior for domestic abuse. The young woman never pressed charges.

While his National Guard service provided him an alibi, Beersdorf Jr., told investigators that he believed Goggins had connected with an ex-boyfriend and was cheating on him.

On the program, Wayne County Sheriff Ric Wilson said that on Jan. 15 the burned remains of Goggins' Escort were found on a remote logging road 50 miles away in neighboring McNairy County.

Story continues

Her remains were not found in the car.

Wilson stated that the fire investigators determined that accelerant was used to burn the car, so the department reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the investigation went from a missing persons case to a search and recovery case.

Special Agent Brian Fazenbaker from the Nashville office joined the investigation.

Criminal Justice Program Instructor/Director and Club Sponsor Tim Bentley said with all missing persons' cases, the FBI has jurisdiction, but in this case Wayne County Sheriff Deputies remained involved.

Goggins' ex-boyfriend — the reason she moved to Tennessee from Georgia — Corey Stapleton, said that he had been keeping in touch with her, but had not seen her in some time.

Once the FBI joined the case, local media became involved and tips started coming in. There had been a supposed sighting of Goggins in a mall in Florence, Ala., about 60 miles from Wayne County. After the mall security footage was reviewed, the person in question was not her.

The youngest Beersdorf son, Josh, was then interviewed and made investigators aware that Goggins' stepfather had been released from prison after sexually assaulting her when she was young. He was cleared as he had been living in a half-way house since he had been released and had been wearing an ankle monitor.

Returning to where the burned out car was located, detectives found tire tracks along with a beer and soda can and two sets of footprints.

Then, investigators got a break in the case following a conversation with Wayne County jail inmate Zack Anderson.

Sheriff Wilson said prisoners will often share information with law enforcement only when they can get something in return, like a shorter sentence. Anderson talked without any encouragement.

He said approximately four months earlier Steven Beersdorf Sr., had hired him to do some work around the family compound. Over a few cheap beers, the senior Beersdorf asked Anderson if he would kidnap Goggins and he would then handle the rest.

If Beersdorf asked him to kidnap Goggins, he assumed they had hired someone else to do the job.

Detectives got a warrant to search the Beersdorf property, eventually asking Steven Sr., and Sylvia to come to the sheriff's office and submit to a vocal stress test, to which he agreed.

However, once at the station Beersdorf changed his mind about the test and then confesses to murdering Goggins.

He claimed the two got into a violent fight and he eventually choked her to death. He said he put Goggins' body in the passenger's seat, then drove to the local convenience store — the Crosseyed Cricket — and bought two bottles of soda that he poured out and filled with gasoline.

When questioned about the location of Goggins' body, Beersdorft said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River and suspected that it had made its way to the ocean by then.

"No body, no murder," was a phrase that he kept repeating as though he could not be charged with murder if her body wasn't located.

After fruitless searches of the Tennessee River, detectives went over Beersdorf's story and concluded that he was probably covering for someone and that Goggins' body could be somewhere on the family property.

When they checked Steven Sr., and Sylvia's cell phone records, both phones pinged the same cell phone tower not far from where the car was burned.

Investigators returned to the property with search dogs that picked up Goggins' scent and discovered her charred remains in a burn pile 60 feet from the Beersdorf's kitchen window.

The senior Beersdorf attempted to cover the remains with fill from a bulldozer and compacted the dirt. A deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA test was run on some flesh that had been left at the burn pile and concluded the remains were indeed Goggins'.

Steven Sr., was indicted on one count each of first degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. In a plea bargain to avoid the death penalty, he agreed to a life sentence and would not be eligible for parole before he turned 99.

Sylvia entered a "best interest" guilty plea to the charge of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She was to serve 15 years and would be eligible for parole after six.

According to a 2011 article from the "Lawrenceburg Now" website, authorities allege the murder resulted from Goggins telling the Beerdorfs that she intended to move their grandson away from the area.

After the program was over, students had the opportunity to question Wilson and Fazenbaker via Zoom about the case.

"It feels awesome to talk to investigators who have worked on cases like this," said criminal justice student and club member April Smith of Gamaliel.

Criminal justice student and club member Chris Cornwall of Mountain Home agreed.

"It was an interesting case," he said. "This compares to other cases we've talked about in class."

Bentley has been at ASU-MH for two years now after retiring from the Blytheville Police Department. He is still an active reserve officer for the department and serves as a part-time ASU-MH Campus Police Officer.

As the sponsor of the criminal justice club, Bentley tries to find opportunities to provide extra classes and events to show students the different facets of criminal justice.

He said each program at ASU-MH has its own club and that students don't necessarily need to be pursuing a degree in criminal justice to join the club.

Bentley was able to connect students to the leads in the case because he is friends with special agent Fazenbaker.

"I was in the Air Force with him and he was my commanding officer," he said.

The two keep in touch and when the pair recently spoke, he asked Fazenbaker to talk to his students about the case as it was one of the more high profile cases due to the media attention surrounding it.

The Beersdorfs were also the subject of an episode of the Oxygen series "Killer Couples" that aired in January of 2019.

"It was a unique case," he said. "There wasn't a lot of evidence."

When on the Zoom call with Wilson and Fazenbaker, students wanted background on all the Beersdorf family members, thinking that Sylvia had a bigger role than she admitted to. They were also curious as to why Steven Sr., mistakenly believed that if there was "no body, no murder" occurred.

"They were very open to talking to the students," Bentley said. "And I got a lot of positive comments from the students."

Since Bentley still has connections with law enforcement in the Jonesboro and Blytheville area, he said he will probably have other cases closer to home that garnered national media attention.

"I try to be creative to get the students interested in pursuing some sort of career in criminal justice, not necessarily just in law enforcement," he said.

This article originally appeared on Baxter Bulletin: Figuring out whodunnit