FIH group (LON:FIH) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at FIH group (LON:FIH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FIH group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = UK£827k ÷ (UK£80m - UK£10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, FIH group has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured FIH group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering FIH group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at FIH group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.6% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by FIH group's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 23% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about FIH group, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them are concerning.

While FIH group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

