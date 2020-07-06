Fiksu DSP Launches BidMind, a CTV Advertising Platform

BOSTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiksu , a renowned, cross-environment programmatic platform, announces the launch of BidMind , a self-serve platform for marketing on CTV. For over a decade, Fiksu has been uniting the industry's largest proprietary datasets with powerful optimization and segmentation tools helping performance-driven marketers target specific audiences more likely to engage with their product on mobile or the web. BidMind represents an evolution of these algorithms applied in the CTV environment.

BidMind provides brands and agencies with their target personas and grounded analytics

As one of the most sophisticated DSPs, rewarded for its unique targeting algorithms, Fiksu's new platform helps advertisers navigate the CTV environment while delivering refined features. BidMind is:

Measurable & Transparent. As CTV inventory isn't heavily regulated, measurability is a core concern for some advertisers. With BidMind's advanced reporting, brands are aware of how well their campaigns are performing across CTV, mobile and desktop.

Anna Kuzmenko, Fiksu's COO, says: "Years ago Fiksu pioneered the mobile advertising landscape with its unique machine-learning algorithm. Today, BidMind pioneers the CTV environment with an even better approach - a combination of experience and innovation. We have enriched our team with data scientists, ad ops, developers, a sales team of industry veterans, this is how BidMind was born. Our goal is to spearhead the transition into the CTV environment through establishing meaningful connections between brands and their audiences."

About Fiksu

Fiksu is a global marketing and technology company established in 2008 and headquartered in Boston, MA, USA. The firm is highly-regarded for its massive proprietary dataset of mobile audiences, delivering hyper-targeted ads to customers. Fiksu's clientele consists of Amazon, Disney, Groupon, Coca-Cola, Electronic Arts, Dunkin' Donuts, Starcom, and more.

Find out more at fiksu.com.

