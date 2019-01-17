Here’s What Filatex India Limited’s (NSE:FILATEX) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Filatex India Limited’s (NSE:FILATEX) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Filatex India has a P/E ratio of 22.1, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹22.1 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Filatex India’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Filatex India:

P/E of 22.1 = ₹60.7 ÷ ₹2.75 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Filatex India grew EPS by a whopping 35% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 69% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Filatex India’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Filatex India has a higher P/E than the average (12.8) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Filatex India shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Filatex India’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Filatex India has net debt worth 54% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Filatex India’s P/E Ratio

Filatex India trades on a P/E ratio of 22.1, which is above the IN market average of 17. It’s good to see the recent earnings growth, although we note the company uses debt already. But if growth falters, the relatively high P/E ratio may prove to be unjustified.