File Your Auto Accident Claim Now: Your Immigration Status Doesn’t Matter

If you have been involved in a car, motorcycle, or truck accident in Orange County, it’s important to know that your immigration status doesn’t matter when you file your auto accident claim.

Even if you know that you need legal help after your auto accident, you may still feel hesitant to file a claim. You may worry that you could be deported by bringing attention to you or a family member’s legal status, or you might worry that your legal status could reflect negatively on you or be used as a bargaining chip against you. However, it is a violation of ethical rules for an attorney, prosecutor, or other law enforcement official to threaten you based on your immigration status. Furthermore, an insurance company cannot refuse to negotiate a settlement with you because of your immigration status.

“In most cases, an insurance settlement can be reached before a lawsuit is filed. In any event, your immigration status is not part of the personal injury settlement process. So whether you’re on TPS, applying for asylum, or waiting for a visa or residency., it doesn’t really matter,” said Daniel Kim who is the Premier Personal Injury Attorney in California, and also the founder of The Law Offices of Daniel Kim and Abogados de Accidentes Ahora.

The Supreme Court of the United States has never considered whether an undocumented immigrant has the right to sue for personal injury and wrongful death cases, and the matter has been decided at the State Level. In the State of California, the Section 351.2 of the California Evidence Code, states:

In a civil action for personal injury or wrongful death, evidence of a person’s immigration status shall not be admitted into evidence, nor shall discovery into a person’s immigration status be permitted.”

So, if you are debating whether or not to pursue legal action after an accident, do not worry. You immigration status will not impact the result of your claim.

Why Hiring Abogados de Accidentes Ahora to File Your Auto Accident Claim?

Unlike your average law firm, AbogadosDeAccidentesAhora.com exclusively deals with all motor vehicle accidents. “During your free consultation, we will have a realistic conversation about your case by phone or in person, to understand the specific details of your accident and outline your legal options. If you decide to hire us, our team will work relentlessly until you receive the results you deserve,” added Mr. Kim..

About AbogadosDeAccidentesAhora.com:

AbogadosDeAccidentesAhora.com is a personal injury law firm that focuses exclusively on treating accident and personal injury victims throughout Southern California. We have been serving the Latino community for years and are dedicated to defending your rights to obtain maximum compensation for damages caused by another party's negligence. Our accident lawyers are knowledgeable and have years of experience handling personal injury cases with competence. The practice areas we specialize in are car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, and wrongful death.

