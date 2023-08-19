How you can file a claim in the $725M Facebook settlement

Time is running out for eligible Facebook users to file a claim in a data privacy settlement case.

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million in December to settle multiple privacy-related class action lawsuits.

The lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user information.

Eligible users have until Aug. 25 to file a claim.

To be eligible, you must have had a Facebook account at any point between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2023.

How much you could receive in a payment depends on how long you were a user and how many users file a claim.

Administrative, legal and court costs will also be deducted from the overall settlement fund.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7.

