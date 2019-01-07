File Like a Grown-up: 6 Tips For Millennials to Survive Tax Season

Paid for by H&R Block

You’ve mastered paying your bills on time, snaking your bathroom drains, and even keeping a houseplant alive for more than a week. Congratulations—you’re a grown-up! But now one of the most complicated aspects of adulthood lies ahead of you: paying taxes. With all of the elaborate forms, tax code nuances, and laborious calculations to get the best refund possible, it’s enough to give anyone a major headache, but it doesn’t have to! All you need is a little advice from the experts to emerge (relatively) unscathed from tax season. We know that tax season can be a time when it feels like you don’t have it all together, even when you have it all together, so we partnered with H&R Block to bring you expert tips to face April 15 and make this filing season no sweat.

1. Mind the Bracket

Tax codes are always in flux, but many experts have called the 2018 reform the “most drastic” update in 30 years, and it’s likely you’ve already noticed one of those changes on your pay stub in the form of lower taxes and extra take-home pay. But for a very small number of taxpayers, this shift could make for a not-so-fun surprise come tax day, in the form of what they’ll owe the IRS. “Generally [the tax cut] favors people who are going to be bumped into a lower tax bracket, but there are a couple of them that fall in between, say, tax bracket 3 and 4 and tax bracket 5 and 6, and they’re actually going to get penalized,” says Tom Flynn, a tax specialist at H&R Block in Pasadena, California. “They were in the lower tax bracket before and now because the cut-off number is $158,000 and they make $159,000, suddenly they’re in the larger tax bracket.” While it’s unlikely your return will be negatively affected by the reform, it’s always smart to expect the unexpected when it comes to what you’ll owe the IRS.

2. Kiss Some Deductions Goodbye

Along with the good (tax breaks!) comes the bad (fewer deductions) of the new tax code. The disappearing deduction that will likely hit the average taxpayer the hardest is unreimbursed employee expenses. “In the past, if you were an employee, you could deduct part of your expenses,” says Flynn. “For instance, if you were an actor, you could deduct your headshots and resumes. You could deduct your agent fees. You could deduct transportation to and from auditions. You could deduct a certain part of your office expenses—stuff like that, which everyone has in almost every business. Those are gone. Completely gone.” Gone also are deductions for employment-related moves, and there’s now a cap on property tax deductions. This isn’t your grandfather’s tax code.

3. Be the Boss of Your Business

Small business owners with an S corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship will be perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of tax reform, thanks to the introduction of the qualified business income (QBI) deduction. “There’s a 20 percent income tax deduction available to some service businesses,” explains Shannah Compton Game, a certified financial planner and millennial money strategist in Los Angeles, of the new tax code. But because the criteria for claiming the benefit are rather complicated, Compton Game recommends working with a tax pro to figure out if you qualify. And if you have a small business—whether it be freelance writing or babysitting—and you haven’t registered as a limited liability company or a corporation, you may want to consider doing so for 2019 in order to take advantage of this deduction (assuming the tax code doesn’t drastically change once again).