File Like a Grown-up: 6 Tips For Millennials to Survive Tax Season

You've mastered paying your bills on time, snaking your bathroom drains, and even keeping a houseplant alive for more than a week. Congratulations—you're a grown-up! But now one of the most complicated aspects of adulthood lies ahead of you: paying taxes. With all of the elaborate forms, tax code nuances, and laborious calculations to get the best refund possible, it's enough to give anyone a major headache, but it doesn't have to! All you need is a little advice from the experts to emerge (relatively) unscathed from tax season.
1. Mind the Bracket
Tax codes are always in flux, but many experts have called the 2018 reform the “most drastic” update in 30 years, and it’s likely you’ve already noticed one of those changes on your pay stub in the form of lower taxes and extra take-home pay. But for a very small number of taxpayers, this shift could make for a not-so-fun surprise come tax day, in the form of what they’ll owe the IRS. “Generally [the tax cut] favors people who are going to be bumped into a lower tax bracket, but there are a couple of them that fall in between, say, tax bracket 3 and 4 and tax bracket 5 and 6, and they’re actually going to get penalized,” says Tom Flynn, a tax specialist at H&R Block in Pasadena, California. “They were in the lower tax bracket before and now because the cut-off number is $158,000 and they make $159,000, suddenly they’re in the larger tax bracket.” While it’s unlikely your return will be negatively affected by the reform, it’s always smart to expect the unexpected when it comes to what you’ll owe the IRS.
2. Kiss Some Deductions Goodbye
Along with the good (tax breaks!) comes the bad (fewer deductions) of the new tax code. The disappearing deduction that will likely hit the average taxpayer the hardest is unreimbursed employee expenses. “In the past, if you were an employee, you could deduct part of your expenses,” says Flynn. “For instance, if you were an actor, you could deduct your headshots and resumes. You could deduct your agent fees. You could deduct transportation to and from auditions. You could deduct a certain part of your office expenses—stuff like that, which everyone has in almost every business. Those are gone. Completely gone.” Gone also are deductions for employment-related moves, and there’s now a cap on property tax deductions. This isn’t your grandfather’s tax code.
3. Be the Boss of Your Business
Small business owners with an S corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship will be perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of tax reform, thanks to the introduction of the qualified business income (QBI) deduction. “There’s a 20 percent income tax deduction available to some service businesses,” explains Shannah Compton Game, a certified financial planner and millennial money strategist in Los Angeles, of the new tax code. But because the criteria for claiming the benefit are rather complicated, Compton Game recommends working with a tax pro to figure out if you qualify. And if you have a small business—whether it be freelance writing or babysitting—and you haven’t registered as a limited liability company or a corporation, you may want to consider doing so for 2019 in order to take advantage of this deduction (assuming the tax code doesn’t drastically change once again).
4. Every Dollar Counts
While most people think of income as the salary from their job or the wages from their side hustle, the IRS defines the term a little more loosely. That $15 birthday check from Aunt Bertha? Income. That rent your BFF paid you for the month she crashed on your couch? Income. That $50 you made selling macrame pot holders on Etsy? You see where this is going. “Income really is anytime that you’ve made money off of a product that you’re selling or a service that you’re offering,” says Compton Game. “Usually if you work for Uber or Etsy or Airbnb you’re going to get a tax form from that company at the end of the year. That won’t be a surprise, but you’ll have to include that as income [and figure out] how to position it tax-wise.” And be sure to include more passive streams of income, such as the interest you earned on your savings account, as well. If you don’t include this income and are audited, you could be made to pay both back taxes and a fee.
5. Embrace the Joint File
If you got married this year, one of the best belated wedding gifts you can give yourself is filing your taxes jointly, as the tax code typically favors married couples who file jointly over those who file separately. For instance, the child tax credit—which reduces your federal tax bill by $2,000 for each child you have—is only available to married couples if they file jointly, says Flynn. “I would say 90 percent of the time it’s more advantageous for you to file jointly,” he explains. “But in 10 percent of the cases you should file separately because you’re going to save yourself money.” Some tax preparers (like H&R Block) are able to perform instant analysis to determine which filing status will give you the biggest refund.
6. The Six-Year Rule
While it may be tempting to Marie Kondo all those old receipts and 1099-MISC forms after a couple of years, your cleanliness could prove costly down the road. That’s because audits can happen up to six years after you file and are most likely to happen two to three years after you file, according to Flynn. All of which means that if you have no way of proving that Domino’s delivery from 2014 was indeed a business expense, you could very well be on the hook for it (plus a fee). Whether you choose to save your paperwork digitally or in a shoe box deep in your closet is up to you—just make sure it’s available in case the IRS comes calling.
