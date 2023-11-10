How to file for a restraining order against domestic violence in Palm Beach County

When abuse or threats of violence become too much to handle, many victims turn to the court system for extra protection.

Palm Beach County judges have issued 14,957 restraining orders over the past five years to protect people from different types of violence, according to county court records.

One of those restraining orders was granted in 2019 against Royal Palm Beach High School math teacher Robert Krasnicki, whose wife feared he would kill her and their children during their divorce. Krasnicki continued to teach while he couldn't have contact with his family for a year and his weapons were confiscated. In January, he was arrested when he brought a loaded gun to school.

An investigation by The Palm Beach Post found that school police had been warned multiple times about Krasnicki's behavior — including just two months before he brought the gun to school.

Here's what to know about restraining orders and how to get one:

How can a restraining order protect you?

Restraining orders, called injunctions for protection, can protect you from domestic violence, repeat violence, dating violence, sexual violence and stalking (including cyberstalking).

The orders can stop an abuser from threatening you and set guardrails so they cannot visit your home, workplace or your children's school. Restraining orders can also force an abuser to surrender their firearms.

A person is not arrested when they are served with the restraining order, but they face criminal penalties if they violate it.

A judge may approve a temporary restraining order for up to 15 days then approve a longer term order after a hearing in which both parties are able to present evidence and witness testimony.

There is no filing fee.

Palm Beach County Victim Services has a 24-hour hotline reachable at (561) 833-7273 for information, options and support for those impacted by any type of domestic violence. Victim services staff can also accompany you to file for a restraining order.

Here's what to know about how to file for a restraining order and how it can help:

How to file for a restraining order in Palm Beach County

The person seeking protection must appear in person to room 3.2200 on the third floor of the main courthouse in West Palm Beach, or to the branch courthouses in Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens or Belle Glade.

Victim services staff can help with filling out the paperwork, which is available to print online from the clerk of court's office.

The following five forms are required to file a restraining order for protection against domestic violence:

Petition for Injunction for Protection Against Domestic Violence

Cover Sheet for Family Court Cases

Notice of Related Cases

Date of Birth Form for Unified Family Court

Sheriff’s Information Sheet

To file a complaint, a person should bring:

Any police reports involving the person they wish to file the petition against;

Any referral card furnished by law enforcement officers, if applicable;

A driver license or identification card, which includes the victim's picture and signature;

Specific dates of abuse or threats of abuse;

Specific locations where abuse or threats occurred;

Mailing address of a friend or relative if the victim chooses to keep their address confidential;

Picture of abuser to provide to sheriff's office to help serve the abuser;

Any pictures that support the allegations of the petition.

In addition, victims should be able to provide:

The full legal name of the abuser;

Physical description of abuser, including height, weight, scars, date of birth, etc.;

Current address of abuser, including phone number, Social Security number (if possible) and driver license number;

Abuser's employer and employer's address and phone number, if possible;

Abuser's vehicle information including make, model, color, year and tag number.

What happens after you file for a restraining order?

After the petition is filed, a judge will review it.

Then the judge will either grant a temporary restraining order and schedule a hearing to consider a permanent one, deny the temporary restraining order and schedule a hearing, or deny the restraining order without a hearing.

The hearing to determine whether a permanent restraining order is warranted must be held within 15 days of when the temporary order was granted.

A local sheriff's office will serve the abuser with the restraining order. If they live outside Florida, the person seeking protection must be able to provide contact information for a local sheriff's office so deputies can serve the person with the order there.

What can a restraining order do?

Restraining orders outline legal consequences if the abuser becomes violent or threatens you.

They can also address other aspects of life, including:

Forcing the abuser to move out of the home or apartment where you live;

Prohibiting the abuser from going within 500 feet of your home, workplace, school or other places you frequently visit;

Stopping all contact between you and the abuser;

Requiring the abuser to attend counseling, drug treatment or an intervention program;

Forcing the abuser to surrender firearms to police;

Barring the abuser from buying a firearm;

Creating a parenting plan if children are involved, including child-care payments or visitation schedules.

