File-sharing crackdowns from lawyers and police

·2 min read
Illustration of content loading
Illegal streaming remains a problem for rights holders of movies and TV content

Internet users who allegedly illegally shared or downloaded the film Ava are being threatened with legal action.

Internet providers were forced to reveal customer names and addresses following a court order issued on behalf of Voltage.

It is the first time in years that rights holders have used these methods to seek redress for piracy.

It comes as UK police arrested three people accused of running an illegal streaming network.

The practice of sending letters to those identified as having downloaded illegal content is not without controversy, because the threats of legal action are rarely taken to court.

That is because any case would rely on an IP address, which often cannot be used as a reliable means of identifying an individual - at least not without an admission of guilt or an inspection of computers or hard drives owned by the suspect.

Jessica Chastain
Ava starred Jessica Chastain

Virgin Media, one of the ISPs that has been forced to identify customers, told the BBC: "We take the privacy and security of our customers' data very seriously and will only ever disclose customer information to third parties if required by law to do so through a valid court order.

"Any customers who receive a letter should note that the court has not yet made any findings of copyright infringement against them. This would be a matter to be determined by the court in any subsequent claim."

The film in question, Ava, was released in 2020, and starred Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell.

The letter, sent by law firm Lewis Silkin LLP on behalf of rights holder Voltage and seen by news website Torrent Freak, offered the person the opportunity to "admit or deny that your broadband account was used via BitTorrent in relation to Ava".

It goes on to say that the onus would be on Voltage to prove these allegations in court and suggests users instead "pay a reasonable sum by way of compensation".

Serious crime

Separately, police in the West Midlands have arrested three people suspected of running a huge illegal streaming network.

A 40-year-old woman and two men aged 53 and 35 are suspected of providing illegal content to more than 100 separate pirate TV services, believed to serve hundreds of thousands of customers.

The network, which was shut down, included a large catalogue of live TV and video content from around the world, including sports, for use on smart TVs, phones and tablets, police said.

Fact (Federation Against Copyright Theft) issued a warning to people running such networks and those watching them: "Users and subscribers of illegal services should be aware that not only are they committing an offence themselves, but they're also exposing themselves to risks including identity theft, malware and viruses."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what we know about the Independence police officer killed in shooting

    A 22-year-old Independence Police Officer died after an armed encounter with a 33-year-old Gladstone man on Wednesday morning.

  • Albania claims global leadership for women in government

    Albania’s parliament was to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, making Albania a global leader in terms of the percentage of women in government positions. Rama, who secured a record third consecutive term in April, has pledged to return the country to economic growth, focusing on tourism and agriculture. Cabinets are always named several months after general elections in Albania, in a system designed to allow for a smoother transition of power.

  • Fort Worth man said voices told him to do bad things in 1998. Now he’s charged with murder

    The suspect has been charged with the murder of a 37-year-old Fort Worth man who was stabbed to death last week.

  • Who killed Alex Murdaugh’s wife, son? His attorneys are looking at potential suspects

    “We are not law enforcement. We don’t have their tools. But we think we will know this week whether the one suspect we are looking at bears further scrutiny,” attorney Dick Harpootlian told Craig Melvin. Here’s more.

  • McConnell warns Yellen that GOP won't help raise debt limit

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen he is not budging on his demand that Democrats go it alone on the federal debt limit, deepening the emerging standoff in Congress over how to boost the government's borrowing authority. Doug Andres, a spokesman for McConnell, said the Kentucky Republican reiterated in a phone call Wednesday evening with Yellen that Republicans will not partner with Democrats to lift the cap on federal debt, which now stands at $28.4 trillion.

  • World’s biggest purveyor of child abuse imagery is jailed for 27 years after being arrested with 8.5 million images

    Attorney said Dublin man had caused ‘unspeakable damage’ to victims

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Spain will give a third dose to nursing home residents, organ transplant recipients and other vulnerable groups, the health ministry said. * Sweden will offer vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years later this autumn, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.

  • Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

    The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, MLive.com reported. Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is Black and White, said that in March that his daughter arrived home from Ganiard Elementary with much of the hair on one side of her head cut. Jurnee said a classmate used scissors to cut her hair on a school bus, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press in April.

  • Tiger’s bullish robotic investments

    The firm has been so active in investing of late, that neither one of these companies cracked Alex’s coveted “Today’s Tiger round” in our daily newsletter (that honor went to a $150 million round for Indonesian fintech company Xendit). It’s fair to say that Tiger is bullish about robotics as a category. Other rounds in recent months include $36.7 million for Rapid Robotics and $100 million for Path -- both Series B. All of the rounds are head-turning in the robotics world, and they represent a broad scope under the larger robotics umbrella.

  • Search for missing traveler Gabby Petito expands as National Park Service seeks help

    The 22-year-old was visiting national parks with her boyfriend when she vanished, police said.

  • Moonflower Co-op worker speaks out on eerie connection between Gabby Petito and double murder of couple

    ‘We’re definitely still grieving the loss... and then this brings it back to the forefront of our minds,’ says Moonflower Co-op staffer

  • Former Trimble Tech teacher sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of a student

    A former Fort Worth school district teacher pleaded guilty to two charges.

  • Utah police considered charging Gabby Petito with domestic violence after a fight with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie

    Moab City Police opted not to file charges after Gabby Petito said she didn't intend to hurt her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, during the altercation.

  • Brawl at Philly cheesesteak restaurant leaves one dead and two injured

    A man was killed, and two others injured Thursday in a brawl at a landmark cheesesteak restaurant in Philadelphia, authorities said.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as goverment case winds down

    Prosecutors, nearing the end of their case at the sex trafficking trial of R. Kelly, played recordings for a New York City jury Wednesday they say back up allegations the R&B singer abused women and girls. In court papers, prosecutors have described tapes of a profane Kelly threatening violence against victims during recorded rants in 2008. A video feed to the overflow courtroom showed Kelly not wearing the headphones that would have allowed him to listen in on the government's latest evidence against him at a trial that began Aug. 18.

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Twisted Suicide Insurance Ploy

    via FacebookIn a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged later Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.The alleged conspiracy was laid out in court documents released after Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was collared for the botched Sept. 4 shooting, which Murdaugh, 53, survived. Smith was charged with a slew of crimes, including

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach