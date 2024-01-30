Can I file my taxes for free through the IRS? Here’s how the new Direct File program works

The IRS is rolling out a new, free way to file taxes directly for the 2024 tax season.

It’s called the Direct File pilot program.

This won’t replace existing options, such as IRS Free File — which offers free guided tax preparation for taxpayers whose annual gross income is $73,000 or less — or the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

The IRS began accepting 2023 tax returns on Monday and expects more than 146 million individual returns to be filed, according to a news release.

The deadline to file and pay is April 15.

Here’s what you should know about the new program and whether you’re eligible to use it.

When does the program open?

The Direct File pilot program is currently limited and you need an invitation to participate.

You can sign up to be notified on the IRS website for when the pilot is open to new participants. The IRS expects Direct File to be more widely available in mid-March.

Who qualifies?

It depends on where you live and what types of income, credits and deductions you’re reporting, according to the IRS.

Residents of these states could be eligible: Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state and Wyoming.

While the program doesn’t prepare state returns, it will direct you to a state-supported tool if you live in Arizona, California, Massachusetts or New York. In Washington state, you’ll be guided to a state site so you can apply for the Working Families Tax Credit when using Direct File for your federal return.

Income:

Tax credits:

Deductions

If you have other types of income — such as a business or from a side job — itemize deductions or claim other credits, you aren’t eligible for the pilot.

You can check your eligibility on directfile.irs.gov.

How does it work?

The program will be available in English and Spanish.

Direct File uses a step-by-step checklist to guide users through filing and help them track their progress. It won’t pre-fill your tax information.

If you need help with technical support or have a question about a tax term or form, you can live chat with a customer service representative.

When you’re done, you’ll see a summary of your taxes based on what you entered.

After submitting, you’ll receive an email confirmation and another email when the IRS accepts the return.

