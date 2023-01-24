Can I file my taxes for free in Sacramento? These preparers are taking 2022 tax returns

Let’s be honest, filing your taxes can be tricky — and expensive.

Sacramento is loaded with free options to get your taxes done, you just have to know where to look. The Bee compiled a list of organizations offering free file services in Sacramento, including tax preparation companies, the California Franchise Tax Board and the American Association for Retired Persons, or AARP, and more.

Here’s the list:

CalFile

Certain Californian taxpayers can electronically file their state tax return for free directly to the Franchise Tax Board.

The qualifications are extensive including income limits and sources, adjustments, deductions, payments and exemptions and credits. Be sure you meet them before you start the process.

The tax board, according to a Jan. 18 update, accepts 2022, 2021 and 2020 state tax returns.

H&R Block free file

Qualifying taxpayers with simple returns only can file their taxes for free through tax preparation company H&R Block’s website. Just be sure you qualify before starting the process or you could owe.

These situations, according to H&R Block’s website, qualifies for online free file service:

Students

Unemployment income

W-2 employees

Child tax credit

Turbo Tax free file

Again, certain taxpayers with simple tax returns can file their 2022 federal and state taxes for free through tax preparation company Turbo Tax’s online portal.

A simple return, according to Turbo Tax, is one that’s filed only using a 1040 tax form without additional forms or schedules.

Check if you qualify:

W-2 income

Limited interest and divides income reported on forms 1099-INT and a 1099-DIV

Internal Revenue Service standard deduction

Earned income tax credit

Child tax credit

Student loan interest deduction

These situations, Turbo Tax wrote on its website, aren’t covered under its free online tax filing service:

Itemized deductions

Unemployment income reported on a form 1099-G

Business or form 1099-NEC income

Stock sales

Rental property income

Credits, deductions and income reported on other forms or schedules

AARP free tax preparation

AARP Foundation Tax Aide will offer free tax preparation starting Feb. 1 with the help of Internal Revenue Service-certified volunteers.

There’s no income or age limit, AARP wrote on its website, and you don’t have to be an AARP member to utilize the organization’s program.

The organization can help with “most, but not all” returns, it wrote on its website.

There are more than 20 Sacramento locations that will either prepare your taxes in one visit or request that you drop off your tax documents and finalize your return in a second visit.

You can find a Sacramento-area location near you with an interactive map and make an appointment.

Internal Revenue Service Free File

Qualifying taxpayers can electronically file their federal income tax for free through either a guided tax preparation service or with the help of free file forms.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.