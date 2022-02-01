What Do You Need To File Taxes? A List of All the Documents To Have

Tax filing can feel like a never-ending stack of paperwork — especially if you find yourself digging for documents as you try to work through your return. Having a checklist and preparing your information ahead of time will help ensure you’re ready to file your tax return. Read on and find out which documents you need to file taxes.

Tax Preparation Checklist: What Do I Need To File My Taxes?

A checklist for all the information you need can make the tax preparation process easier. Often, your income and tax figures are provided to you on special forms, but sometimes you have to rely on your own records for your source of income. Although most people have their taxable income reported to them — and the IRS — on official tax forms, you are required to report all of your taxable income, even if you don’t receive a form.

For example, a company only has to prepare a W-2 for you if you earned more than $600. However, if you earned $500, you’re still required to report that income on your tax return even though you likely won’t receive a W-2.

Here’s a tax-filing checklist of all the information you need to file your tax return:

Personal Information

Your name, address and Social Security number

Your spouse’s name and Social Security number, if applicable

Your and/or your spouse’s government-issued ID, if applicable

Direct deposit information, such as routing and checking or savings account numbers in case of a refund

Your 2020 adjusted gross income or self-select PIN, if filing electronically

Dependent Information

Social Security number or taxpayer identification number and birthdate for each dependent

Form 8332 from the custodial parent if you are a noncustodial parent entitled to claim a child as your dependent for the year

Income From Working

W-2 from each job

Self-employment forms or records (such as Form 1099-NEC or 1099–K) and records of business income received or business expenses paid for your own business

Copies of Form 1040-ES filed with estimated tax payments

Royalty income (reported on Form 1099-NEC)

Investment Income

Rental income records, including income, expenses and depreciation

Interest income received (reported on Form 1099-INT)

Capital gains (often reported on Form 1099-B) and other investment income like dividends (reported on Form 1099-DIV)

Pandemic Stimulus Payments and Credits

IRS Notice 1444-C, Your 2021 Economic Impact Payment, which shows the amount you received in your third economic impact payment

Letter 6475, Your Third Economic Impact Payment, which helps those who did not receive a third economic impact payment determine whether they’re entitled to receive one

Letter 6419, which shows the total advance child tax credit payments you received in 2021

Distributions From Special Accounts

Other Income

Unemployment benefits or state income tax refunds (reported on Form 1099-G)

Gambling income (reported on Form W-2G)

Distributions from 529 Plans and Coverdell educational savings accounts (reported on Form 1099-Q)

Income from sales of property (reported on Form 1099-C)

Prior year installment sale information

Business or farming income

Childcare Costs

Fees paid to child care providers, including day care centers and individual providers

Social Security number or tax ID of any individuals who provided child care

Job-Related Expenses

Beginning in 2018, the only employees eligible to deduct job-related expenses are armed-force reservists, qualified performing artists, fee-basis state or local government officials, employees with impairment-related work expenses or eligible educators. Some of the expenses you’ll want to keep track of include:

Tools and uniforms (including cleaning); if you have a qualifying home office, the portion of the house it uses and its square footage could also get you a deduction

Travel costs including mileage, tolls, gas, maintenance, taxes and parking; if you have to travel long distances, it could also include airfare and hotels

Classroom expenses for eligible teachers and other educational professionals from kindergarten to grade 12

Tax Preparation Costs

If you are self-employed, you’ll need records of what you paid for your tax return preparation

Adoption Costs

Records of qualified adoption expenses

Educational Costs

Educational costs for yourself and anyone you claim as a dependent (often reported on Form 1098-T)

Scholarships received

Student loan interest paid (reported on Form 1098-E)

Healthcare-Related Records

Records of deductible medical expenses, including mileage driven for medical care

Insurance verification forms (typically reported on Form 1095-A, Form 1095-B or Form 1095-C)

Marketplace exemption certificate if you were exempt from the insurance requirements

Contributions to health savings accounts (reported on Form 5498-SA)

Charitable Contributions

Receipts for donations of cash and property to charities

Mileage driven for charitable purposes

Retirement Savings

Contributions to individual retirement accounts (reported on Form 5498)

Real Estate Property Costs — Including Your Primary Residence

Mortgage interest paid (reported on Form 1098)

Mortgage points paid

Mortgage insurance premiums

Real estate taxes paid

Records of energy-saving improvements

Records of any property losses or insurance claims

Deductible Taxes

State and local income taxes paid during the calendar year

Personal property taxes paid

Foreign income taxes

Federal Disaster Area Provisions

Property that was hit by a natural disaster

You might qualify for special tax relief

Other Information

Estimated tax payments you made during the year, prior year’s refund applied to the current year and any amount you paid in connection with a filing extension

Foreign bank account information

Although all of the items on this tax checklist might not apply to your situation, taking the time to gather the information you’ll need before beginning work on your taxes is a smart move. Not only will you save time, but you also should have all the information you need to get the tax deductions and tax credits you deserve. Plus, you’ll never have to ask, “What do I need to file my taxes?”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Do You Need To File Taxes? A List of All the Documents To Have