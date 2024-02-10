Do I need to file my taxes and where’s my refund? What you need to know about 2023 taxes

In case you've yet to see any Lady Liberty tax wavers on your commute, let this be your official notice that it's tax season.

Aren't you excited? Cue the lackluster applause here.

Stressed? Don't know where to start? Don't worry.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about filing your 2023 tax return, deadlines and how to find the answer to the biggest question every spring — where is my tax refund?

When are taxes due 2023?

Your 2023 federal tax return is due Monday, April 15.

Need an extension? Fill out a request for an extra six months (Tuesday, Oct. 15) to complete your return.

Filing your taxes late may result in a penalty or interest, and, even if you do request an extension, you'll still need to pay the taxes you owe by the filing deadline.

Do I need to file my taxes?

According to the Internal Revenue Service, most U.S. citizens and permanent residents will have to file their taxes.

This includes those who make a gross income over the filing requirement or who have made over $400 in net earnings from self-employment.

Check if you need to file here.

How do I file my taxes?

Tax season stress

Does tax season give you a headache?

If you don't opt to hire an accountant to file your return, there are still options available to make the process easier.

IRS Free File:

Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less can file electronically using IRS Free File.

IRS Free File is a free, online option for qualifying taxpayers to do their taxes electronically through an IRS-approved partner site.

Find a Free File provider here.

Those with a higher adjusted gross income can use Free File Fillable Forms.

Fillable Forms are free, electronic forms equivalent to a paper 1040.

Access a Fillable Form here.

Documents and info you may need available include:

Social Security number or individual tax ID number for yourself and anyone on your return

bank account and routing numbers to receive a refund or pay via direct deposit

adjusted gross income and exact amount of the refund from your 2022 tax return

paycheck stubs

bank statements and checks paid to you

records of digital access transactions

unemployment benefit checks

W-2s, 1099s and other tax forms.

New Jersey map - Interstate road sign

New Jersey income tax:

To file your New Jersey resident income tax, visit the online tax filing page.

This is a free resource for residents who don't want to use a paid service.

Documents you may need include:

Last year's New Jersey tax return

All applicable New Jersey W-2s

1099s

Applicable federal schedules

How do I get help filing my taxes?

Taxes can be confusing, and you may be eligible for free help from IRS-certified volunteers.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers help to:

People who generally make $64,000 or less

People with disabilities

Taxpayers who speak limited English

Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs help taxpayers 60 and older, specializing in information about pensions and other retirement-related questions.

See here for more information and services provided by VITA and TCE programs.

See here to locate a VITA or TCE site, or call 888.227.7669

Where’s my refund?

After you file, you can check your refund and return status on the IRS website.

Your refund status will be available:

24 hours after you e-file a current year return

3 or 4 days after you e-file a prior year return

4 weeks after you file a paper return

Refund information is updated overnight, once a day.

Your refund status will be shown as follows:

Return received - the IRS has received and is processing your return

Refund approved - the IRS has approved your refund and is preparing to issue it by the date shown

Refund sent - the IRS sent your refund to your bank account or via mail

How long does it take to get a tax refund?

Taxpayers have until April 15 to file their 2023 federal income tax returns.

After your taxes are filed, the amount of time to get your refund depends on your filing method.

According to the IRS website for tax filing, refunds depositing directly to your bank account can take up to 5 days after issue, while mailed refunds can take up to several weeks.

To check the status of your federal tax return and refund, see here.

For New Jersey income tax returns, electronic returns typically take at least 4 weeks to process, while paper returns can take a minimum of 12 weeks.

To check the status of your New Jersey income tax return and refund, see here.

