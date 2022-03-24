Taxes 2022: Here's where to file your taxes for free

Your taxes are due in less than a month, so if you haven’t started, now is the time. If cost is a concern, there are free federal tax-filing options — and some state ones, too.

The IRS has partnered with several agencies to offer free federal filing if you meet certain income requirements. Some offer in-person, drop-off, or virtual meetings for tax preparation.

Other IRS partners offer free online tax preparation that electronically file your federal return, with some also offering free filing for state returns. There are age and income restrictions, depending on the partners.

TurboTax and H&R Black also offer free online filing for simple tax returns, but are no longer part of the IRS Free File program.

Here's where to go.

You can file your taxes with free with certain IRS partners. (Photo: Getty Images)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is managed by the IRS, but operated by IRS partners and staffed with volunteers.

VITA offers free tax preparation for moderate- to low-income individuals who make $58,000 or less, disabled taxpayers, senior citizens, and those who have a language barrier.

Depending on location, VITA offers in-person meetings, drop-offs, and virtual meetings. Locations can be at community and neighborhood centers, libraries, schools, or shopping malls.

To find a VITA location near you, use the VITA site locator tool.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)

The Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program, like VITA, is managed by the IRS, but operated by IRS partners and staffed with volunteers.

TCE offers free tax help for taxpayers 60 years and older, specializing in pensions and retirement issues unique to seniors. The majority of TCE sites are operated by the AARP Foundation's Tax Aide program.

To find a TCE location, check the TCE site locator tool and also AARP’s tax aide locator.

AARP Foundation Tax Aide

The AARP Tax Aide Program offers free tax preparation to anyone, with a focus on taxpayers 50 and older who have low to moderate income.

Story continues

Services can be in-person, drop-off, or virtual appointments. To find a location near you, use AARP’s tax aide locator.

IRS Free File Program

If you don’t meet the qualifications for VITA or TCE, you may be eligible for free online federal filing with IRS partners if your adjusted gross income (AGI) is $73,000 or less.

The IRS Free File Program is a partnership between the IRS and tax filing software companies who provide their online tax preparation and filing for free.

Eligibility varies depending on your AGI and age. You can use the IRS lookup tool to see if you qualify and which partner suits your needs.

AGI limits: $65,000 or less

Age restrictions: 56 or younger

Free federal return? Yes

Free state return? Free return for some states, if you qualify for the federal return

AGI limits: Between $16,000 and $73,000

Age restrictions: None

Free federal return? Yes

Free state return? Free state return if you qualify for the federal return

AGI limits: $39,000 or less

Age restrictions: None

Free federal return? Yes

Free state return? Free return for some states, if you qualify for the federal return

AGI limits: $41,000 or less

Age restrictions: None

Free federal return? Yes

Free state return? Free state return if you qualify for the federal return

AGI limits: $73,000 or less

Age restrictions: None

Free federal return? Only residents of AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, VA, WI

Free state return? No

AGI limits: $73,000 or less

Age restrictions: None

Free federal return? Any state except: AK, FL, IN, NH, NV, TX, WA or WY

Free state return? No

AGI limits: Between $9,500 and $73,000

Age restrictions: 65 or younger

Free federal return? Yes

Free state return? Free for IA, ID, ND, & VT, if you qualify for the federal return

AGI limits: $73,000 or less

Age restrictions: None

Free federal return? Any state except: AL, DC, FL, IN, MT, NM, NV, SD, TN, TX, WA, WI, WV or WY

Free state return? No

H&R Block and TurboTax

Although H&R Block and TurboTax no longer participate in the IRS Free File program, they do offer free federal filing for “simple tax returns” — meaning Form 1040 with no additional forms.

TurboTax is offering free federal and state filing on simple returns, if you file by March 31. TurboTax’s free filing includes W-2 income, limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV, the standard deduction, and the child tax credit.

H&R Block’s free filing includes those claiming the earned income tax credit (EITC), child tax credit (CTC), interest on tuition, payments, and student loans, and retirement income. H&R Block will help you prep your state return at no additional fee.

YF Plus

Ronda is a personal finance senior reporter for Yahoo Money and attorney with experience in law, insurance, education, and government. Follow her on Twitter @writesronda

Read the latest personal finance trends and news from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn