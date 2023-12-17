Who filed to run in the March primaries?
Election filings for the March Republican and Democratic primaries, including a number of local, state and federal offices, closed last week. Folks on the South Plains will decide who represents who represents their political party in the November general election for state legislators, congressmen, district judges and more.
Below is a list of who filed to run in the Republican and Democratic primaries for each race within Lubbock County, along with their city of residence and occupation, as listed by the Texas Secretary of State. National and statewide races, such as U.S. President or Texas Railroad Commissioner, are not reflected here.
U.S. House of Representatives, 19th Congressional District of Texas
Republicans
Jodey C. Arrington (incumbent), Lubbock, U.S. representative
Vance W. Boyd, Anson, rancher/contractor
Chance Ferguson, retired
Ryan Zink, Lubbock, safety
Democrats
None
State Board of Education, District 15
Republicans
Aaron Kinsey (incumbent), Midland, CEO
Democrats
Morgan Kirkpatrick, marketing coordinator
State Representative, District 83
Republicans
Dustin Burrows (incumbent), Lubbock, attorney
Wade Cowan, Lubbock, business owner/farmer
Democrats
None
State Representative, District 84
Republicans
Carl H. Tepper (incumbent), Lubbock, commercial real estate
Democrats
Noah Lopez, Lubbock, barista
Justice Place 2, 7th Court of Appeals
Republicans
Judy Parker (incumbent), Lubbock, appeals court justice
Democrats
None
Justice Place 3, 7th Court of Appeals
Republicans
Alex Yarbrough (incumbent), Bushland, appeals court justice
Democrats
None
Judge, 72nd District Court
Republicans
John Grace (incumbent), Lubbock, judge
Democrats
None
Judge, 99th District Court
Republicans
Phillip Hays (incumbent), judge
Democrats
None
Judge, 140th District Court
Republicans
Douglas H. Freitag (incumbent), judge
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Sheriff
Republicans
Kelly S. Rowe (incumbent), sheriff
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republicans
Ronnie Keister (incumbent), tax assessor
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Republicans
Mike Dalby, Lubbock, corporate pilot
Terence Kovar (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republicans
Mary Hernandez, retired police officer
Cary Shaw, contractor
Democrats
Gilbert Flores (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 1
Republicans
Paul Hanna (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 2
Republicans
Jody A. Barnes (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 3
Republicans
Joe Sanchez, court deputy
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 4
Republicans
Michael Hobson, truck driver
Joe Pinson (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
Winners of these primaries will compete in the general election Nov. 5, 2024. If primary runoffs are necessary, those will take place May 28.
Voters in the City of Lubbock will also elect a mayor, three city councilmembers and a municipal judge in a separate election May 4, which also includes school board and other races. Filing for that election opens Jan. 17.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who filed to run in the March primaries? Voters will choose congressman, commissioners, more