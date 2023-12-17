Who filed to run in the March primaries?

Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Election filings for the March Republican and Democratic primaries, including a number of local, state and federal offices, closed last week. Folks on the South Plains will decide who represents who represents their political party in the November general election for state legislators, congressmen, district judges and more.

Below is a list of who filed to run in the Republican and Democratic primaries for each race within Lubbock County, along with their city of residence and occupation, as listed by the Texas Secretary of State. National and statewide races, such as U.S. President or Texas Railroad Commissioner, are not reflected here.

Voting machines are pictured Oct. 18, 2022 at the Lubbock County Elections Office.
U.S. House of Representatives, 19th Congressional District of Texas

Republicans

  • Jodey C. Arrington (incumbent), Lubbock, U.S. representative

  • Vance W. Boyd, Anson, rancher/contractor

  • Chance Ferguson, retired

  • Ryan Zink, Lubbock, safety

Democrats

  • None

State Board of Education, District 15

Republicans

  • Aaron Kinsey (incumbent), Midland, CEO

Democrats

  • Morgan Kirkpatrick, marketing coordinator

State Representative, District 83

Republicans

  • Dustin Burrows (incumbent), Lubbock, attorney

  • Wade Cowan, Lubbock, business owner/farmer

Democrats

  • None

State Representative, District 84

Republicans

  • Carl H. Tepper (incumbent), Lubbock, commercial real estate

Democrats

  • Noah Lopez, Lubbock, barista

Justice Place 2, 7th Court of Appeals

Republicans

  • Judy Parker (incumbent), Lubbock, appeals court justice

Democrats

  • None

Justice Place 3, 7th Court of Appeals

Republicans

  • Alex Yarbrough (incumbent), Bushland, appeals court justice

Democrats

  • None

Judge, 72nd District Court

Republicans

  • John Grace (incumbent), Lubbock, judge

Democrats

  • None

Judge, 99th District Court

Republicans

  • Phillip Hays (incumbent), judge

Democrats

  • None

Judge, 140th District Court

Republicans

  • Douglas H. Freitag (incumbent), judge

Democrats

  • None

Lubbock County Sheriff

Republicans

  • Kelly S. Rowe (incumbent), sheriff

Democrats

  • None

Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republicans

  • Ronnie Keister (incumbent), tax assessor

Democrats

  • None

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Republicans

  • Mike Dalby, Lubbock, corporate pilot

  • Terence Kovar (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner

Democrats

  • None

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republicans

  • Mary Hernandez, retired police officer

  • Cary Shaw, contractor

Democrats

  • Gilbert Flores (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 1

Republicans

  • Paul Hanna (incumbent), constable

Democrats

  • None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 2

Republicans

  • Jody A. Barnes (incumbent), constable

Democrats

  • None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 3

Republicans

  • Joe Sanchez, court deputy

Democrats

  • None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 4

Republicans

  • Michael Hobson, truck driver

  • Joe Pinson (incumbent), constable

Democrats

  • None

Winners of these primaries will compete in the general election Nov. 5, 2024. If primary runoffs are necessary, those will take place May 28.

Voters in the City of Lubbock will also elect a mayor, three city councilmembers and a municipal judge in a separate election May 4, which also includes school board and other races. Filing for that election opens Jan. 17.

