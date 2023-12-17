Who filed to run in the March primaries?

Election filings for the March Republican and Democratic primaries, including a number of local, state and federal offices, closed last week. Folks on the South Plains will decide who represents who represents their political party in the November general election for state legislators, congressmen, district judges and more.

Below is a list of who filed to run in the Republican and Democratic primaries for each race within Lubbock County, along with their city of residence and occupation, as listed by the Texas Secretary of State. National and statewide races, such as U.S. President or Texas Railroad Commissioner, are not reflected here.

Voting machines are pictured Oct. 18, 2022 at the Lubbock County Elections Office.

U.S. House of Representatives, 19th Congressional District of Texas

Republicans

Jodey C. Arrington (incumbent), Lubbock, U.S. representative

Vance W. Boyd, Anson, rancher/contractor

Chance Ferguson, retired

Ryan Zink, Lubbock, safety

Democrats

None

State Board of Education, District 15

Republicans

Aaron Kinsey (incumbent), Midland, CEO

Democrats

Morgan Kirkpatrick, marketing coordinator

State Representative, District 83

Republicans

Dustin Burrows (incumbent), Lubbock, attorney

Wade Cowan, Lubbock, business owner/farmer

Democrats

None

State Representative, District 84

Republicans

Carl H. Tepper (incumbent), Lubbock, commercial real estate

Democrats

Noah Lopez, Lubbock, barista

Justice Place 2, 7th Court of Appeals

Republicans

Judy Parker (incumbent), Lubbock, appeals court justice

Democrats

None

Justice Place 3, 7th Court of Appeals

Republicans

Alex Yarbrough (incumbent), Bushland, appeals court justice

Democrats

None

Judge, 72nd District Court

Republicans

John Grace (incumbent), Lubbock, judge

Democrats

None

Judge, 99th District Court

Republicans

Phillip Hays (incumbent), judge

Democrats

None

Judge, 140th District Court

Republicans

Douglas H. Freitag (incumbent), judge

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Sheriff

Republicans

Kelly S. Rowe (incumbent), sheriff

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republicans

Ronnie Keister (incumbent), tax assessor

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Republicans

Mike Dalby, Lubbock, corporate pilot

Terence Kovar (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republicans

Mary Hernandez, retired police officer

Cary Shaw, contractor

Democrats

Gilbert Flores (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 1

Republicans

Paul Hanna (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 2

Republicans

Jody A. Barnes (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 3

Republicans

Joe Sanchez, court deputy

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 4

Republicans

Michael Hobson, truck driver

Joe Pinson (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

Winners of these primaries will compete in the general election Nov. 5, 2024. If primary runoffs are necessary, those will take place May 28.

Voters in the City of Lubbock will also elect a mayor, three city councilmembers and a municipal judge in a separate election May 4, which also includes school board and other races. Filing for that election opens Jan. 17.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who filed to run in the March primaries? Voters will choose congressman, commissioners, more