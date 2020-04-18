They Filed for Unemployment Last Month. They Haven't Seen a Dime.

Melvin Taylor, whose unemployment benefits were compromised in March, near his home in New York, April 15, 2020. (James Estrin/The New York Times)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly promised to fix New York’s archaic unemployment-insurance system, which has been overwhelmed by an unprecedented wave of claims.

The state has teamed up with Google to overhaul the online application, added thousands of workers at call centers while expanded call-volume capacity, and vowed to address outstanding unemployment claims within 72 hours.

Carly Keohane has yet to benefit from any of the improvements.

Keohane, who lost her waitressing job in Rochester, New York, has been waiting a month to receive $2,124 in unemployment payments as a direct deposit into her bank account.

But the state instead told her that the money had been deposited on a state-issued debit card, which she never received. She cannot reach anyone on the phone to find out where it is.

“I call the Department of Labor every single day, and I know the options by heart now,” said Keohane, 31, whose checking account was down to $10.35. “It would be OK if I just knew where the money was.”

As the coronavirus pandemic and near-nationwide stay-at-home orders exact an astonishing toll on the U.S. economy, state unemployment systems have cratered under a never-before-seen deluge of jobless claims. In the past four weeks, about 22 million workers filed jobless claims, including about 1.2 million New Yorkers.

Unemployment systems, some of which rely on an antiquated computer programming language that has largely gone the way of dinosaurs, were not built for such a rush of claimants.

They also were not built for a new class of workers — independent contractors and the self-employed — who are eligible for assistance during the outbreak.

The results have been disastrous and maddening. Many people have had their online applications crash before they could hit submit, requiring them to start over from scratch. They have endured hourslong wait times over several days only to be randomly disconnected, or connected with representatives who say they cannot address their problems.

In other states, including Kansas and Missouri, applicants say that they are still waiting for unemployment payments to arrive, and that they have experienced long wait times on the phone, as well as busy signals, disconnections and error-prone online applications. Without unemployment assistance, they have relied on friends, family and savings, if they have any, to survive.

For New York applicants lucky enough to get through and submit a claim, some have been jolted awake at 2 a.m. by calls from the state Labor Department seeking to confirm their identities.

Speaking in Albany on Thursday, the secretary to the governor, Melissa DeRosa, said New York had been staggering under the weight of more than 1 million claims for unemployment insurance, about four times the number of people who lost jobs in the 2008 financial crisis.

“We are going to continue doing everything we can to bring the system up to deal with this scale,” she said.

A Labor Department spokesman said Friday that after the agency made changes to its unemployment system, including updating its application, its call center had made more than 470,000 follow-up calls to New Yorkers who had not submitted completed claims.

Keohane was saving for a down payment on a house. Instead, she has withdrawn all of her money to pay for groceries and diapers and wipes for her 2-year-old son.

She has debated whether to get groceries from a food pantry but she cannot bring herself to do it.

“It’s not right for me to have to go there,” she said. “There are people who are more needy than me.”

Amy Berryman, a playwright who was let go from a wine bar in Manhattan last month, has not received the debit card the state said it sent her weeks ago. Every week when she has to certify her unemployment claim, she asks that her payment be deposited into her bank account. It never has been.

“I’m trying to spend $50 a week or less,” said Berryman, 31, as she stood in line at a grocery store to buy fresh produce, which she has been using to make lots of soup.

The $2.2 trillion federal stimulus that Congress passed last month set aside especially generous benefits for those who recently lost jobs: $600 a week on top of what states offer for unemployment. (The maximum weekly unemployment in New York is $504.)