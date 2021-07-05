Files detail scene of double slaying as kin await answers

Jul. 5—To those who knew them best, Thomas Crum and Lee Benson had enough in common. Both men were fathers who had previous run-ins with the law and family members said they had turned their lives around.

Crum wanted to open a car dealership, while Benson was going to school to be an electrician.

Their paths crossed — and were cut short — in early May when they were discovered dead in Crum's car after it crashed off the side of Interstate 40 in Albuquerque.

Crum, 39, who drove for a ride-share service, had been shot multiple times, and Benson, 28, was in the back seat with a bullet hole in his chest. Police found a metal chain around Crum's neck. Bullet casings littered the car alongside a 9mm pistol and a bloody knife.

"Unfortunately, it leaves a lot of room for speculation and imagination," said Cheyenne Crum, Crum's sister. "Whatever transpired in that situation ... something happened, and this is just speculation saying that it was between Benson and him ... but we don't know."

Records released by New Mexico State Police last month do not resolve the question of what possibly led to their deaths.

State Police spokesman Mark Soriano said the investigation is "active and ongoing" and there are no other suspects or persons of interest being sought.

"Once the investigation is completed, the case will be provided to the District Attorney's Office for review," he said.

According to State Police incident reports and lapel camera video:

Around 1 a.m. on May 7, State Police Officer Toby Lafave was taking a woman from the main police station, near Carlisle and I-40, to the Metropolitan Detention Center when he was flagged down by a woman who said a car had crashed.

"Might be a car in the ditch over here ... I'll go see," Lafave told the woman in the back seat as he pulled over.

Lafave walked down the ditch bank toward Crum's silver Nissan, which was "nose down" on the paved trail along the arroyo. The car alarm blared, its lights flashed and the windshield wipers clicked as Lafave approached.

Story continues

"Someone's in there," Lafave said. The body of Crum, suspended by his seat belt, became visible in the driver's seat.

"Hey, boss," Lafave said, tapping on the car's mirror, but Crum didn't respond.

"I can't tell if anybody is in the car, but he's got blood on him. ... Did he get shot?" Lafave told another officer who showed up. Soon, Lafave noticed another body in the back seat.

When the bodies were removed, police noticed gunshot wounds to Crum's upper body and a chain around his neck. Benson had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his chest and dried blood on his hand.

Each man had two cellphones.

Inside the car, police found four spent bullet casings, several knives — one with a bent tip and covered in blood — and more than $500 in cash. On the front passenger floorboard was a black pistol and, nearby, a pistol magazine. The car smelled of marijuana, and two bottles of medical marijuana with Crum's name on them were found in the back seat.

An autopsy found Crum had been shot six times — three bullets had entered his right arm back-to-front. The fatal shot entered beneath his right armpit and hit both lungs, leaving him alive for "any number of minutes" afterward.

The details of Benson's autopsy have not been released.

The front of the car was spattered with blood, and a bullet fragment was found near the gas pedal.

Tyrone Pitts said Crum worked for his cash-only ride service, G-ride. "I'm a G ... a G giving you a ride," Pitts said of the business name.

He said Crum started as a customer and became interested in being a driver. Pitts said Crum had worked as a driver for less than a year.

"I know him, I know who he is, but other than that, I don't know why he got shot, who did it, what led up to it," Pitts said, adding that drivers handle their own calls so he didn't know whether Benson was a customer.

'I kept texting him'

The families of the dead men have more questions than answers.

"I just want to know what happened to my son," said Kristina Benson, adding that he's the second child she's had to bury.

She said she saw Lee two days beforehand and had been trying to reach him all that weekend.

"I kept texting him, 'Son, where are you at? I'm looking for you ... you're scaring me now,' " Kristina Benson said. "I thought at least I would see him for Mother's Day, and he didn't show up."

She said the State Police knocked on her door the next day and told her that her son was dead. They didn't tell her any details and didn't answer her questions.

"My son was a good person, a good man. ... I didn't think he had any enemies out there. ... He had a little boy that he adored," she said.

Kristina Benson and Jeff Garcia, Lee Benson's stepfather, said Lee — who was originally from Farmington — had been in trouble in the past but was going to Central New Mexico Community College to become an electrician.

She said he had a 6-year-old son, liked to watch stand-up comedy and played video games.

"He was serious about life, wanted to be a good guy and make a good living," Garcia said. "... He wasn't a bad dude; he wasn't a gangster or none of that stuff."

Crum's sister Cheyenne said her brother was "doing his normal routine" the night he was killed and told friends, "This is my last ride; I'll be going home."

"Everything seemed copacetic and fine. There was nothing that made anybody have a red flag like something was going to happen," she said.

Like Benson's family, she said she and her relatives are also waiting for answers.

"Little by little, over the duration of the month, we had gotten information as far as the number of people inside the vehicle, the shooting inside the vehicle," she said. But not much else.

Crum said her brother was the eldest of four siblings who left behind five children of his own, from their teens into their 20s. She said he had been through "many trials and tribulations" that left him a very giving person who wore his heart on his sleeve.

"He was very 'what you see is what you get,' " she said.

She said that in recent years he was a "working man" with aspirations of opening his own car dealership. In his spare time, Crum would do stand-up comedy around town and often practiced his routine for family members.

"That's where his mindset was; it wasn't on anything mischievous or troublesome," Cheyenne Crum said.

She said she will miss having the person who watched out for her the most.

"Having a protector, the person you could have protect you ... from a little kid, he was a protector," she said.