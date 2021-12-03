From Filet Mignon and Flank to Sirloin and Skirt, Our Beef Steak Glossary Includes All the Cuts You Need to Know

Eating Well

From cozy, satisfying baked enchiladas to tasty veggie-packed side dishes, these low-calorie, high-fiber casseroles have something for everyone. Recipes like our Vegan Eggplant Parmesan and Tomato & Green Bean Casserole with Spicy Herb Pesto are so simple and flavorful, you'll want to make them every night of the week. Classic eggplant Parm is filled with cheese, but this vegan eggplant Parmesan combines nondairy mozzarella cheese with nutritional yeast for a dairy-free cheesy substitute that gives you the comfort food factor without animal products.