Filing: Airman accused of leaking secrets has history of murder threats, racist statements

Law enforcement officers from the Department of Homeland Security are part of the security effort at the federal courthouse in Worcester.

WORCESTER — Accused military leaker Jack Teixeira is a troubled and potentially violent person with a concerning interest in mass murder, prosecutors intend to argue at his detention hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Worcester.

In an 18-page filing posted electronically Wednesday evening, government prosecutors wrote that Teixeira was suspended in high school “when a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats.”

Police in Dighton denied him an application for a firearms identification card in 2018, prosecutors wrote, “due to the concerns” officers had over his remarks at high school.

Family of Jack Teixeira arrives at the federal courthouse in Worcester about noon on Thursday.

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston earlier in April. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Worcester.

Teixeira – who cited his position of trust with the government in later applications – eventually obtained and slept close to multiple firearms, prosecutors wrote.

“A search of the defendant’s primary and secondary residences – that of his mother and father – (revealed) the existence of a virtual arsenal of weapons, including bolt-action rifles, rifles, AR-and AK-style weapons, and a bazooka,” they wrote.

Prosecutors alleged that Teixeira also made a number of concerning statements on social media, including stating in November 2022 that “if he had his way, he would ‘kill a [expletive] ton of people’ because it would be ‘culling the weak minded.’"

In 2023, he told a user he was tempted to turn a minivan into an “assassination van,” they charged, describing SUVs and crossover vehicles as “mobile gun trucks” and “[o]ff-road and good assassination vehicles.”

“In February 2023, the defendant sought advice from another user about what type of rifle would be easy to operate from the back of an SUV,” prosecutors wrote. “ He describes how he would conduct the shooting in a “crowded urban or suburban environment.”

Prosecutors argue in the documents that Teixeira, 21, should be held in federal custody prior to his trial, rather than being released to home detention with his father, as they say his lawyers intend to argue.

The prosecutors said Teixeira, in addition to expressing violent threats online that make him a danger to the community, continues to pose a grave risk to national security.

“The information to which the Defendant had access – and did access – far exceeds what has been publicly disclosed on the Internet to date, a fact the Defendant himself acknowledged in a social media chat record from December 2022,” prosecutors wrote.

With a net worth of less than $20,000, and a history of betraying his oath to the country, prosecutors alleged that Teixeira has every motive to further hurt the United States, suggesting he would be particularly susceptible to enticements from foreign governments.

"It has already been widely reported that adversaries of the United States have commented on the information the defendant posted online,” prosecutors wrote. “Those same adversaries have every incentive to contact the defendant, to seek additional information he may have physical access to or knowledge of, and to provide him with the means to help him flee the country in return for that information.

Prosecutors wrote the government is “still investigating whether and where the defendant may have retained any physical or digital copies of stolen classified information, including information that has not surfaced publicly,” and suggested he also might have damaging national security information in his memory.

Teixeira's lawyers respond

In a filing Thursday morning, Teixeira's lawyers pushed back on the government's arguments painting him as violent and dangerous. At one point, they accused the government of painting a "caricature" of a violent gun owner.

Teixeira's high school suspension, the filing says, was "fully known and vetted by the Air National Guard prior to enlisting and also when he obtained his top-secret security clearance."

On April 13, the day of his arrest, according to the filing, Teixeira "sat on his mother’s porch reading a bible in his uniform-compliant undershirt, awaiting the arrival of law enforcement."

The lawyers said the probation department has recommended Teixeira be released to his father, a former corrections officer whose guns have been removed from his home. It's possible the father could take the stand on Wednesday, should the judge wish to hear from him.

Air Force suspensions

Late Wednesday, the Air Force announced it suspended the commander of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron where Teixeira worked and the administrative commander “overseeing the support for the unit mobilized under federal orders,” pending further investigation. It also temporarily removed each leader’s access to classified systems and information.

Prosecutors are expected to make their full argument against Teixeira’s pretrial release at 1 p.m. Thursday at Worcester’s federal courthouse.

Here are five things to know ahead of the hearing:

Why is it being held in Worcester?

While Teixeira made his initial appearance in Boston last week, the Thursday proceedings will be held in Worcester because the magistrate judge assigned to the case, David H. Hennessy, normally sits here.

What is a magistrate judge, and who is Judge Hennessy?

Magistrate judges, as the federal government notes, are appointed by federal judges to, among other things, conduct preliminary proceedings in criminal cases.

Magistrate judges routinely handle pretrial matters in criminal cases that are eventually heard by a U.S. District Court judge as the cases get closer to resolution.

Hennessy has acted as magistrate judge in Worcester for years, including as chief magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts from 2017 to 2020.

Photo of room in North Dighton home where Jack D. Teixeira lived, entered into evidence by federal government in case against him.

Photo of room in North Dighton home where Jack D. Teixeira lived, entered into evidence by federal government in case against him. A defense attorney wrote that the guns at the bottom of the bed are "airsoft toys."

When is the detention hearing? What can city residents expect?

The detention hearing is slated for 1 p.m., and media interest is expected to be high.

An overflow courtroom has been designated for the proceedings, which will not be streamed online.

Residents can expect to see camera crews and media members assembled outside the Harold D. Donohue Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at 595 Main St.

Taking photographs or videos is barred inside federal courthouses, so expect to see any live TV shots from the courthouse done from around the courthouse area.

What charges does Teixeira face?

Teixeira, of Dighton, faces charges of unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information, which holds a maximum sentence of 10 years, and removal and retention of classified documents, which holds a maximum of five years.

What might happen Thursday?

A detention hearing is a hearing in which lawyers for the government and Teixeira will argue about whether he should be granted pretrial release, and if so, under what conditions.

Assuming the hearing goes off successfully – sometimes lawyers request additional time – Hennessy will hear from both sides before rendering a decision.

A decision could be immediate, or the judge might ask for more information or time.

