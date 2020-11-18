FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BMRN, BTU and RTX

Kuznicki Law, PLLC
·2 min read

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)
Class Period: February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 24, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-bmrn/

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU)
Class Period: April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 27, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-btu/

Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company (RTX, RTN)
Class Period: February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 29, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-rtx/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com


Latest Stories

  • Trump's decision to pull troops from Afghanistan could put Biden in 'a strategic corner'

    While the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that the Trump administration announced Tuesday gives President-elect Joe Biden something close to what he advocated for as vice president, it may paint him into a corner as an incoming president, military experts say.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument

    A judge in Virginia dismissed charges on Monday that were filed against a prominent Black state senator after police said that she and others conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth. The Virginian-Pilot reports the charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed at the request of Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. Judge Claire Cardwell, who was brought in from Richmond because local judges recused themselves, dismissed the case.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband is quitting his job, and future first lady Jill Biden plans to continue teaching. It signals a new era of political spouses.

    Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff are both defying the stereotypical gender roles of political spouses in historic ways.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ivanka Trump claims the media's "silent" on violence against conservatives as Proud Boys clash in DC

    Selectively edited video wrongly showing Trump supporters as victims of violence was shared in right-wing circles

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • 87-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tests positive for COVID-19

    Grassley, 87, serves as president pro tempore of the Senate and is currently the longest-serving senator of a major party.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Congress seemingly has no plans to renew or pass more coronavirus relief before the year ends

    A whole bunch of COVID-19 relief provisions are set to expire at the end of the year, and Congress shows no sign of renewing them .The last COVID-19 relief bill expired at the end of July, and since then, Congress and the White House have been locked in negotiations to pass a series of new provisions. But as Politico reports, talks have essentially ground to a halt, likely forcing Americans to make it through the rest of the year with no sign of stimulus checks or other relief.After the pandemic began in March, the federal government sent $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans and extended boosted unemployment benefits to the record number of people who had lost their jobs. Those unemployment benefits expired in July, but two pandemic unemployment programs meant for gig workers and those who had maxed out their state's unemployment benefits have remained, and will until the end of 2020. Also expiring at the end of the year is a federal eviction moratorium, a variety of state and local funding, and small business debt relief, among other provisions, Politico notes.The Democratic-controlled House passed its COVID-19 relief legislation months ago, but the GOP-held Senate still pushed for a bill totaling far less than the $2 trillion Democrats want. Months later, President Trump is in lame duck territory, the House and Senate remain committed to their own bills, and COVID-19 is spreading more than ever. As Politico's Jake Sherman points out, this means Americans will likely have to get through the holidays without another stimulus check, and will probably lose a range of benefits once the year ends.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • GOP Sen. Lankford: ‘I will step in’ if Biden doesn’t start receiving intel briefings

    Incoming presidents typically have access to classified intelligence briefings during a transition, so they can be prepared on day one.

  • Delay sought after lawyers for woman on death row get virus

    The two attorneys representing the first woman scheduled to be put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades are seeking to delay her execution because they’ve contracted coronavirus visiting their client. The lawyers for Lisa Montgomery — who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 8 at a federal prison in Indiana — asked a federal judge in Washington to extend the amount of time to file a clemency petition with the Justice Department. At a hearing on Monday, Sandra Babcock, a human rights professor and director of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide, argued that Montgomery is indigent, severely mentally ill and can’t aid in filing her own clemency petition because she only has a “sheet of paper and a single crayon” in her cell at a federal prison in Texas, where she’s being held.

  • Walmart is losing lower-income shoppers as extra unemployment benefits end and stimulus dries up

    Walmart's US same-store sales growth slowed in the most recent quarter as the boost from government stimulus came to an end.

  • Pope John Paul II's sainthood is under scrutiny after disgraced archbishop Vatican report

    Pope John Paul II's own legacy is under a shadow, and some Catholics are asking if declaring him a saint in 2014, a record nine years after his death, may have been a hasty decision after the Vatican found disgraced archbishop Theodore McCarrick guilty of sexual abuses of minors and adults and abuse of power.