Filing deadline this week for Maryland primaries: Has your candidate filed?

Trone, Alsobrooks make it official

They have been perhaps the most talked-about candidates to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., who is retiring. While they both announced their candidacies last May, U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks both filed with the Maryland State Board of Elections last week to run in the upcoming Democratic primary.

The Maryland primaries are scheduled May 14.

Trone, 68 has represented the 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Washington County, since 2019. Alsobrooks, 52, has been the Prince George's County executive since 2018.

They join six other Democrats running for that party's nomination this year. Five Republicans are seeking their party's nomination; Republican John A. Myrick of Prince George's County also filed for the office last week.

Political notebook

Three Hagerstonians seeking 6th District seat

Hagerstown businessman Altimont Mark Wilks became the second Hagerstown Democrat, and the third Hagerstown resident, to file as a candidate for Trone's seat last week according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez also is running for the Democratic nomination in the May primary, and former Del. Brenda Thiam, R-Washington, is running for the Republican nomination.

Laurie-Anne Sayles, Peter Choharis and Joel Rubin both of Montgomery County, also filed last week for the Democratic primary, bringing the number of candidates in that race to 13; seven Republicans are seeking that party's nomination. Two third-party candidates also are seeking the seat.

More candidates file for school board

Four candidates filed to run for the Washington County Board of Education last week, bringing the number of active candidates to four. They include:

Nancy Lee Evans of Williamsport

Robin Merchant Spickler of Hagerstown

Incumbent Stan Stouffer of Hagerstown

Incumbent April Zentmeyer of Hagerstown

Washington County voters will pick four board members in the nonpartisan race this year.

Filing deadline approaches

If you're planning to run for office in Maryland this year, your deadline to file with the appropriate (state or county) elections board is 9 p.m. Friday.

Early voting for the May 14 primary elections begins May 2.

To register or to check your voter registration, go to the Washington County Board of Elections website at washco-mdelections.org

— Tamela Baker

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Political Notebook: More candidates file for Maryland primaries