After filing lawsuit, Worrell calls suspension by DeSantis ‘his latest abuse of power’

The day after she filed a petition asking the Florida Supreme Court to restore her to elected office, suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell called her ouster by Gov. Ron DeSantis “his latest overreach and his latest abuse of power.”

“Although he proclaims to be a man of ‘law and order,’ he has only challenged the Constitution and pushed it to its very extremes at every single end,” she told reporters at a press conference Thursday. “And he has created chaos instead of order.”

In asking the justices to reverse DeSantis’ Aug. 9 executive order, Worrell accused the governor of citing only vague allegations against her in his case for her suspension, rather than any specific policies or practices that would show “neglect of duty” or “incompetence.”

DeSantis, Worrell said Thursday, has failed to meet the standards set in Florida’s Constitution for removing an elected official from office.

“It can’t just be based on a whim,” she said, speaking at Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, a firm in downtown Orlando. “It can’t just be based on the fact that I’m a Democrat. It can’t be based on the fact that he disagrees with me or my ideology, or who contributes to my campaign.”

DeSantis in suspending Worrell said she had been “clearly and fundamentally derelict” in her duty and policies.

In his executive order, the governor said Worrell’s office had a pattern or practice to avoid minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses and allowed juveniles to avoid serious charges or incarceration altogether.

“Prosecutors do have a certain amount of discretion about which cases to bring and which not, but what this state attorney has done is abuse that discretion and has effectively nullified certain laws in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

But Worrell in her lawsuit argues DeSantis’ order failed “to identify a single, specific policy or practice” at odds with Florida law, and “instead attempts to infer that she has adopted practices or policies that result in reduced incarceration rates” in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Lower incarceration rates, Worrell and her attorneys argue, reflect a host of factors unrelated to the practices or policies of the state attorney.”

“Moreover, because there is no duty for a state attorney to maximize incarceration rates, lower than average incarceration rates are no evidence of neglect of duty or incompetence,” it states.

The lack of an identifiable policy to justify her suspension, Worrell argues, sets her case apart from DeSantis’ earlier suspension of Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren and then-Gov. Rick Scott’s removal of death penalty cases from Worrell’s predecessor, Aramis Ayala, in 2017.

Warren was removed by the governor after signing a pledge against prosecuting doctors in abortion cases, while Ayala had announced her refusal to pursue the death penalty in any case.

Ayala and Warren both fought their sanctions to the state’s high court and lost. The Florida Supreme Court rejected Warren’s case seeking to be reinstated in June, ruling he waited too long to file it.

Andrew Bain, an Orange County judge who DeSantis appointed to replace Worrell, eliminated several of the office’s pre-trial diversion programs upon taking office, though he said he would launch his own version soon. The now-canceled diversion programs, some of which predated Worrell, allowed veterans, juveniles and drug users to avoid conviction for certain nonviolent offenses.

He also said he was eliminating a “catch and release” policy, though the agency later acknowledged no such specific policy existed.

In a statement Wednesday responding to a recent drive-by shooting that killed a man and child in Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood, Bain suggested he intends to favor prosecuting juveniles accused of violent offenses as adults.

“Early diversion helps juveniles stay off the streets, and we are investing more resources in programs that work,” he said. “Diversion is twofold, and our office will take a tough stance on violent crime. When we charge teenagers as adults, we are deterring and addressing these acts of violence early to hold individuals accountable.”

Worrell’s suspension from office came after months of escalating tensions, dating at least to a tense July 2022 meeting with Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who Worrell said accused her of failing to properly prosecute repeat offenders.

Scrutiny from Florida’s GOP leaders and local law enforcement officials heightened after a shooting spree in February, in which a man with a lengthy juvenile record was accused of killing three people, including a 9-year-old girl and a TV news journalist in Pine Hills.

The juvenile cases against alleged shooter Keith Moses preceded Worrell’s time in office. But DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott assailed her office anyway, including over a dropped marijuana case against Moses that Worrell said couldn’t be prosecuted.

Worrell accused Mina and Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López, who held a press conference to criticize her handling of drug trafficking cases, of working with DeSantis to help justify her suspension, something both sheriffs deny.

