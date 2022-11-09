Filing a Small Estate Affidavit in Texas Costs This Much

SmartAsset: Filing a Small Estate Affidavit in Texas

Texas law says a small estate affidavit has to:

State that the value of the assets in the estate is less than $75,000, not including the homestead and exempt property.

Be sworn to by two disinterested witnesses as well as every person who has a right to a distribution of assets from the estate, which typically includes the surviving spouse, children, parents, siblings and other relatives.

List all the estate’s assets and liabilities.

Give the names and addresses of everyone entitled to a distribution of assets from the estate.

A description of the family history or other facts that show each person’s right to a distribution of assets from the estate.

Pros of a Small Estate Affidavit

Affidavits for collection of personal property offer notable benefits, including:

It takes less time compared to formal probate.

Costs are much lower than probate.

A small estate affidavit can be used when a person dies without a will.

Cons of Small Estate Affidavit

Some limits and drawbacks include:

Estates must be smaller than $75,000, not including homestead and exempt property.

This process can’t be used to transfer real estate other than a homestead or at all if an estate includes real estate other than the homestead.

All the possible heirs and beneficiaries have to be contacted, agree to the use of the affidavit and provide notarized signatures.

Bottom Line

In Texas, a small estate affidavit can save time and money when transferring assets from the estate of someone who died. The affidavits can only be used when the estate is valued at less than $75,000. Heirs can gain control of assets such as bank accounts and stocks by presenting a properly completed small estate affidavit to a financial institution or other asset holder. Most people can complete one of these affidavits without an attorney and get rapid access to assets in a small estate.

Many Texas estates can’t go through summary administration using a small estate affidavit. Here’s what you should know about inheritance laws in Texas.

