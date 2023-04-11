Make Filing Your Taxes a Breeze With These Tax Day Deals and Discounts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tax Day is coming up fast, and it’s always best to be prepared in advance. If you’re a habitual late-filer, you might want to keep in mind that the last day to submit your taxes on time (also known as tax day) is Monday, April 18, 2023.

But doesn’t mean you have to push off filing your taxes to the last minute — with the right tools and software, filing your taxes online doesn’t have to be such a headache. Want to get a head start on filing your 2023 taxes this year? Tax prep vendors have already released plenty of deals and discounts you can take advantage of.

You can score on ton of tax day deals right now, including discounts on tax software, free services, and even Amazon gift cards. Most of these discounts are available if you’d like to file your taxes in a web browser, but you can also download a version of several tax software programs, which run as an app on your PC or Mac. You can find many of them on sale for up to 20% off at Best Buy right now.

What Are the Best Tax Day Deals 2023?

We’ve rounded up the top deals and promo codes available now to save you money when you file your 2023 taxes. Here’s where to find the discounts online.

TurboTax

If you’re a student, you can save $20 when you file online through TurboTax — especially if you’re still in school, it’s easy to file your taxes for just $100 with this deal. This discount can be used with TurboTax Free Edition, Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed filing products, as long as you verify your school status through StudentBeans.

TaxAct

Got a friend who always cuts it close to the filing date? Give them a helping hand (and yourself, a little reward) with this TaxAct promotion. When you refer your friends to TaxAct this season, you’ll receive a $20 Amazon gift card, and they’ll get 20% off TaxAct’s federal filing products.

Right now, you can also get 25% off Federal and State Filing, no promo code needed.

TaxSlayer

Freelancers and gig workers can find it complicated to file their taxes the right way, but right now you can get 25% off all of TaxSlayer‘s premium tax plans to help simplify the process, just use promo code SAVE25. This deal on Federal Filing lasts all the way up until Tax Day (April 18, 2023), so you’ll be ready even if you do push it off a little longer.

H&R Block

Ready to break up with your old tax filer? H&R Block makes it easy by giving you the option to import your info from other tax filers into their software. Make the switch and get 20% off H&R Block tax filing products online through May 31, 2023.

E-File

E-File aims to simplify the filing process, with the company saying you can use their online tax software to electronically file your taxes in less than 15 minutes. Lucky for you, they’re offering 25% off Federal Filing with the promo code 25OFF.

