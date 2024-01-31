Filing window opens for school board trustee candidates

Jan. 31—School elections are coming up and people wishing to serve on a school board have until March 28 to file paperwork to appear on the ballot.

April 4 is the deadline for write-in candidates to file a declaration of intent and the last day a candidate may withdraw from the election.

Prospective candidates may obtain and file nomination petitions and oaths of candidacy from clerks in their respective school districts.

Candidates must be registered voters who have lived in the school district they wish to serve.

Trustee elections will be May 7. If the number of candidates is equal to or less than the number of openings on a school board by April 5, districts may cancel trustee elections and qualified candidates will be seated by acclamation.

Being a trustee is a volunteer position. Trustees are responsible for making decisions that impact how schools operate.

Duties may include setting goals, adopting policies and budgets, managing the collective bargaining process and holding schools accountable.

Following is a list of openings in each district and locations to file paperwork:

— Bigfork has three openings for three-year terms. File paperwork at the district office located 600 Commerce St., Bigfork. For more information call 837-7400.

— There are two openings with three-year terms at Cayuse Prairie. File paperwork at the district clerk's office, 897 Lake Blaine Road. For more information call 756-4560.

— Columbia Falls has two positions with three-year terms open. File paperwork at 501 Sixth Ave. W., Columbia Falls. For more information call 892-6550.

— One seat with a three-year term is open at Creston. Paperwork may be filed at the school office, 4495 Montana 35. For more information call 755-2859.

— Two seats with three-year terms are open at Deer Park. File paperwork at the school located at 2105 Middle Road. For more information call 892-5388.

— Evergreen has one three-year term open. File paperwork at the district office, 18 W. Evergreen Drive. For more information call 751-1111.

— There is one three-year term open at Fair-Mont-Egan. File paperwork at the school located at 797 Fairmont Road. For more information call 755-7072.

— Helena Flats has two openings for three-year terms. File paperwork at the district office, 1000 Helena Flats Road. For more information call 257-2301.

— There are four openings in Kalispell. Three three-year terms are open in the elementary district. One seat with a three-year term, representing Cayuse Prairie, Creston, Deer Park and Fair-Mont-Egan, is open in the high school district. File paperwork at 233 First Ave. E. For more information call 751-3412.

— Kila has one seat with a three-year term open. File paperwork at 395 Kila Road. For more information call 257-2428.

— Two positions are open in Marion with three-year terms. File paperwork at the school, 205 Gopher Lane. For more information call 854-2333.

— Olney-Bissell has two trustee positions for three-year terms open. File paperwork at the school, 5955 Farm to Market Road. For more information call 862-2828.

— One seat with a three-year term is available at Pleasant Valley. File paperwork at the school, 7975 Pleasant Valley Road. For more information call 858-2343.

— Smith Valley has two positions open. Both are for three-year terms. File paperwork at the office located at 2901 U.S. 2 West. For more information call 756-4535.

— Two positions with three-year terms are up for election in Somers-Lakeside. File paperwork with the district clerk at 315 School Addition Road in Somers. For more information call 857-3661.

— Two three-year terms are up for election at Swan River. File paperwork at the school, 1205 Swan Highway. For more information call 837-4528.

— West Glacier has two seats open. One position is for a three-year term and the other is for a two-year term. File paperwork at 160 Old River Bridge Road. For more information call 888-5312.

— Two seats are open in West Valley. Both are for three-year terms. File paperwork at the school at 2290 Farm to Market Road. For more information call 755-7239.

— Whitefish has two seats available with three-year terms. File paperwork at the district office, 600 E. Second St., Whitefish. For more information call 862-8643.

Hilary Matheson may be reached at 758-4431 or hmatheson@dailyinterlake.com.