Filings slow on opening day for city council, school board seats

Dec. 4—Candidate filings were relatively slow on the opening day of a three-day filing period at the Pittsburg County Election Board's temporary offices at the Southeast Expo Center.

Near 4 p.m. on Monday, only seven candidates had filed for election to school board seats in the 14 school districts in Pittsburg County where offices are open for filing.

No candidates had filed by 4 p.m. Monday for any of the three offices that are up for election on the McAlester City Council in the city's Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 5.

School Board candidates and the offices for which they have filed include Shawn Johnson, who filed for an unexpired term in Office No.1 at McAlester Public Schools. Johnson was appointed by the school board to fill the post left vacant by the resignation of Rachel Gronwald until the upcoming election and is now seeking election his own right.

Mike Sossamon filed for an unexpired term in Office No. 2. He had been appointed to fill the post left vacant by Greg Rock, who moved from the district.

A McAlester Public Schools Board of Education seat is also up for a five-year term in Office No. 4, currently held by Shelli Colvert.

Other candidates who had filed for election to school board seats up for election at public schools in Pittsburg County include:

—Canadian — Wade Mathis is seeking a five-year term in Office No. 4,

—Crowder — Charles Kitchens filed for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Frink Chambers — Brian D. Lott filed as a candidate for a three-year term in Office No. 2.

—Kiowa — Coreen Cecila O'Brian filed for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Savanna — McKenzie Brown filed for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices at the Election Board Office at the Southeast Expo Center during regular business hours from Dec. 4-6:

—City of McAlester — City council seats in Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 5.

—Canadian School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Crowder School District — Office No. 4, five-year term and Office No. 3, unexpired term.

—Frink Chambers School District — Office No. 2, three-year term.

—Haileyville School District — Office No. 4, five-year term, and Office No. 3, unexpired term.

—Hartshorne School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Haywood School District — Office No. 2, three-year term.

—Indianola School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Krebs School District — Office No. 2, three-year term.

—McAlester School District — Office No. 4, five-year Term; Office No. 2, unexpired term and Office No. 1, unexpired term.

—Pittsburg School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Quinton School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Savanna School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Tannehill School District — Office No. 2, three-year term

Filing packets for candidates are available at the County Election Board or on the State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/candidates/candidate-filing.html.

In addition to a Declaration of Candidacy, candidates must also submit a Voter Registration Verification Form, which can be obtained from the County Election Board or by logging into the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html. Information on the Voter Registration Verification Form must match the information provided on the Declaration of Candidacy, election officials said.

Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, December 8 and may only be filed by another candidate for the same office, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes. She said Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, December 8 and may only be filed by another candidate for the same office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board, Barnes said.

If more than two candidates file for the same city of McAlester or Board of Education seat, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Feb., 13, 2024. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will win the office.