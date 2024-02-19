Filings: Suspect in shooting of Burnsville officers, medic had violent past, lost right to own guns

The man suspected of fatally shooting two police officers and a Fire Department medic before taking his own life early Sunday at a home in Burnsville was identified Monday as a 38-year-old who has one serious criminal conviction on his record along with accusations of violent outbursts against two women with whom he shared children.

Shannon Cortez Gooden, 38, was convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from 2007, when he brandished a knife and threw rocks at his victim during a fight in a Burnsville shopping center parking lot.

Gooden's identity as the shooter was confirmed to the Star Tribune Tuesday by a source who was briefed about the investigation.

The conviction was later reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor because Gooden abided by the terms of his probation. While this order restored his right to vote, he still was barred for life from owning firearms.

In August 2020, Gooden petitioned the court in vain to regain his right to own a gun, explaining that he wanted to protect himself and his family, according to court records.

Gooden pointed out to the court that he has not been convicted of any further serious crimes, has taken anger management and parenting classes, advanced his education, maintained steady employment in the auto repair business for many years "and provided for his long-term girlfriend, her two children and his five children."

The Dakota County Attorney's Office countered that along with the assault conviction, Gooden "has had additional encounters with police involving assaults, disorderly conduct and numerous traffic violations demonstrating a continued disregard to obey that law."

The County Attorney's Office also pointed out two orders for protection filed against him by women he shared children with.

One of the women told the court that Gooden on Oct. 30, 2017, gave her a concussion and a black eye with a head-butt, and also threw her down the stairs.

The other woman said in her petition that on July 7, 2020, Gooden grabbed a knife while the two argued "and cut her clothes and swiped her foot," sending the woman down the stairs. At times, the woman continued, would pull her hair, throw her against the wall and "even let family members assault [her]."

Both petitions failed to win either woman an order for protection. In the 2017 filing the woman failed to appear for a hearing. A judge dismissed the second petition for lack of evidence.

One of the women believed to have been living with Gooden at the time of Sunday's shooting declined to speak with the Star Tribune. Gooden's family also declined comment.

