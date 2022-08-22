Filipino American man sentenced to 45 days in jail for role in Jan. 6 riot

A Filipino American man pictured carrying a walis tambo (traditional Filipino broom) during the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 45 days in jail on Thursday.

Kene Brian Lazo was sentenced to 45 days in jail on Thursday and received an order to pay $500 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

Lazo was arrested in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 28, 2021, and held his first court appearance on June 3 of that year.

He was charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds or in a Capitol Building; and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The man was accused of being among those who entered The Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot that left at least four people dead and many more injured.

According to the statement of offense filed in federal court, Lazo was in The Capitol for around 19 minutes. He reportedly entered the building around 14 minutes after the members of the House and Senate, which included then-Vice President Mike Pence, were evacuated.

As one of the first rioters who entered the building via the Upper West Terrace doors, Lazo was pictured wearing a black helmet, orange goggles and an American flag as a cape. He was also seen carrying a walis tambo with a disc attached to it – similar in design to that of Captain America's shield – with the words “FALSE MEDIA = COUP” and “PANDEMIC HOAX = COUP.”

While Lazo initially pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Aug. 3, 2021, he eventually entered a plea agreement on March 7.

Before his arrest in May 2021, Lazo was facing a case of sexual battery of a child in Virginia.

Several AAPI lawmakers condemned former president Trump for inciting the Capitol Hill riot, including Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D, WA-7) and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Featured Image via Sadrulk (CC BY-SA 4.0)