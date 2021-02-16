Filipino American WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag ‘Suddenly’ Passes Away at 47
Katherine Creag, a Filipino American reporter for WNBC’s "Today In New York," has passed away suddenly at the age of 47. Creag’s network confirmed her death on Feb. 11, but WNBC has yet to release the cause, stating the reporter had not been ill and was last seen working the morning of Feb. 10, according to NBC New York.
Katherine Creag, a beloved member of the News 4 family who was a stalwart of New York City’s mornings on “Today in New York” for years, passed away suddenly Wednesday evening.https://t.co/Xo2sE8Jus5
— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 11, 2021
“For ten years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered,” Amy Morris, vice president of news at WNBC, said in an email sent to staff. “She was thoughtful, funny and relentless. And even on the toughest days she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile.” Creag was born in Manila, Philippines and graduated from New York University in 1996. She worked at Fox News for five years before joining the NBC team in 2011, where she won or shared multiple awards, including the Emmys, AP and Edward R. Murrow Awards. Creag is known for her boundless energy and her passion for good Filipino food. She is also known for her work ethic, as evident in her Twitter bio: “Sleep, what's that?! I go to work when you're coming home from the club.” Many of her colleagues in New York expressed their condolences on Twitter after hearing the news of her sudden passing, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, People reported.
The kindest person who always made me feel welcome “in the field” when I became a reporter. Always with a smile and a laugh, no matter the the hour, no matter the deadline. Thinking of her loved ones. Just devastating. https://t.co/CDMEcQhsFI
— Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) February 11, 2021
Kat we love you and cannot believe you’ve left us.The morning news teams in NYC are a close bunch of middle-of-the-night risers. You are the kindest and most loving mother and human.I will hold your smile in my heart always. News 4 Reporter Katherine Creag https://t.co/7t9B9h1WQB
— Kirstin Cole (@kirstincoletv) February 11, 2021
This is just heartbreaking news. Whenever I had to work the morning shift and ran into Katherine, I knew it was going to be a good day. She was so warm and always smiling, even at 3:00 a.m. https://t.co/ZRnu6TXDPu
— Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) February 11, 2021
Katherine Creag was dedicated to connecting with New Yorkers and sharing their stories. She worked tirelessly for our city. @NYCFirstLady and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the @NBCNewYork community.https://t.co/q3WelvVT9b
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 11, 2021
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Bill Gafner, and her young children, a son and two daughters. In a portion of TODAY, Creag's colleague Darlene Rodriguez paid tribute to the "extraordinary" and "amazing" reporter that left too soon. "We (her colleagues) are just wrapping our arms around her husband and kids and showing them all the love that we can," Rodriguez said. Feature Image Screenshots via Today
