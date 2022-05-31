Filipino archbishop who some claimed had the ability to be in 2 places at once moves closer to sainthood

Pope Francis recognized the “heroic virtue” of a Filipino Archbishop who some claim had the ability to bilocate, or be in two places at the same time.

The late Cebuano Archbishop named Teofilo Camomot was bestowed the title of “Venerable” by the pope on May 21.

A congress consisting of nine theological consultants unanimously affirmed Camomot’s virtuous life in October 2021. It was later presented to Pope Francis, who approved Camomot’s “heroic virtues” after a meeting with the Congregation for the Causes of Saints prefect Cardinal Marcello Semeraro on Saturday.

Camomot, who was born on March 3, 1914, became a priest in 1941 before being consecrated as a bishop in 1955. He was known in Cebu for his “spiritual gifts.” Testimonies reported his ability to levitate in prayer, heal the sick and bilocate.

One of the testimonies is from an archbishop of Cebu, Cardinal Ricardo Vida, who reportedly was with Camomot on Sept. 27, 1985, during the same time Camomot was seen anointing a sick man in a mountain village about 30 miles away.

Camomot died in a car accident at the age of 74 on Sept. 27, 1988.

“His dedication to the poor and detachment from material possessions were the trademarks of his ministry,” said the Archdiocese of Cebu in a statement.

The Catholic Church will have to attribute a miracle to Camomot in order for him to be beatified as “Blessed.” A second miracle is then needed for him to be further canonized as a “Saint.”

