Filipino boxing legend and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao casts vote

Retired Filipino boxer and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at a polling station in Sarangani province. Pacquiao, who is a senator, has a slim chance of winning the presidential election. He trails in surveys far behind frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr and incumbent vice president Leni Robredo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories