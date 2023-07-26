These Filipino creators don’t have a nose bridge and are embracing it with this TikTok trend

Several Filipino American creators are showing off their lack of nose bridges with a cheeky TikTok trend.

On July 7, Reese (@reesearizona) posted her response as a Filipino American woman to the question: “Where is your nose bridge?” She looks straight at the camera, and then adjusts to show off her side profile, while lip syncing the words, “when it’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone” from a popular TikTok sound.

As a result of Spanish influence and colonization of the country, Filipino beauty standards have taken on an increasingly Western lens. That is, the country tends to favor Western facial features, which include “noses with high bridges and sharp tips.” This desire for a more Eurocentric nose was the cause behind a common experience for children of Filipino immigrants: getting their noses pinched.

Some Filipino parents “believe that pinching their noses when they’re young—when the bones are believed to be softer and more malleable — would alter the way their noses grew,” reported Vice. “Instead of the low bridge and wide, flat tip that is common among Filipinos, their children might get the ‘coveted’ European nose, with a raised bridge and a sharp, pointed tip.”

A 2017 study conducted by PLOS Genetics also revealed that the shape of our noses was influenced by the climate our ancestors lived in. They found that “wider noses are more common in warm-humid climates, while narrower noses are more common in cold-dry climates.”

Laurenz Martinez (@laurenzmartinez2) shared his video response to being asked, “yo where did your nose bridge go?” on June 14.

On May 29, Lee (@lovennaa__) also got in on the trend, writing, “we a diff breed.”

Cat (@catl3yaa), on May 28, “owned” her lack of nose bridge too.

‘I’m filipino but I have a nose bridge’

Since posting, Reese’s video has received more than 694,100 views and 110,900 likes, along with a series of comments from users who also identify as Filipino. While some creators also lack a nose bridge or only appear to have one from the side, other Filipino creators have noticeable nose bridges.

“my nose bridge only shows on my side view,” @vahlurtz revealed.

“I’m filo but when I was a baby I had no nose bridge but now I have it,” @alunabanehneh wrote. “I think we all just grow into it,” replied Reese.

“I’m a filipino but I have a nose bridge,” @tordsbbgirl1 commented.

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post These Filipino creators don’t have a nose bridge and are embracing it with this TikTok trend appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Creators want to 'normalize' getting tattoos of their childhood stuffed animals and blankets

What is 'egg ick,' and why are so many TikTokers suffering from it?

FYI: Literally everyone is buying these 5 Nordstrom best sellers at the Anniversary Sale right now

The 6 best luggage tracker tags to buy if you’re paranoid about your bags getting lost this summer