Filipino crew on front line of sea feud with China

Reuters

India, backed by China, is trying to build a consensus within the G20 group to let countries choose a roadmap to cut carbon emissions instead of setting a deadline to end the use of fossil fuels, three Indian government officials said. India, the current G20 president, is keen on introducing the phrase 'multiple energy pathways' in a communique to be released at a group summit in September and has been supported by countries including China and South Africa, one of the officials said. Multiple pathways for energy transition would enable countries to choose resources, even coal, while working towards plans on net zero emissions.